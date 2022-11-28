SEBI approves Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE

BSE Ltd on Monday said that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the exchange.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders, BSE said in an exchange filing.

The top position has been lying vacant since July when the then MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned from the post to join the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In late July, Chauhan was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE.

At BSE, Chauhan is credited with reviving its revenues, helping it become the world's fastest exchange with 6 microseconds response time.

He introduced mobile stock trading to India, diversified in new areas including currency, commodities and equity derivatives, SME, startups, mutual fund and insurance distribution, spot markets and power trading.

