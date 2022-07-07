SEBI cautions investors against individuals posing as officials from the regulatory body

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cautioned investors and the general public against persons who claim to be officials of the regulatory body and falsely inform people about refunds coming from the watchdog.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the capital markets regulator stated that such persons are indulging in fraudulent calls, messages and emails about refunds in certain matters.

“It has come to the notice of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that unscrupulous individuals are trying to cheat public by holding out as officials of Recovery and Refund Department of SEBI and falsely informing them about refund of money in various cases through phone calls/ e-mails/ messages,” stated a release by SEBI on Thursday.

“SEBI hereby cautions the public against such false claims of refund and cautions them against parting with any documents / money on such calls / emails/ messages etc. SEBI does not seek processing fees or money in any form in cases where money are (sic) to be refunded as per court order etc,” it added.

The regulator further highlighted the fact that the employee directory of Sebi and details of refund process initiated by the watchdog, if any, are available on the SEBI portal, which can be checked if any calls, emails or messages are received.

This assumes significance as there have been instances in the past as well when individuals have been found circulating letters and documents purportedly written by Sebi that were found to be fake.

