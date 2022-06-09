Sebi lets off Tata Motors with warning in over 18-year old case

Sebi has let off Tata Motors Ltd with a warning to be "more careful" in its future dealings in the securities market, saying any adverse orders passed against the company at this stage may not practically serve any purpose for the events accrued over 18 years ago.

Apart from Tata Motors Ltd (TML), the market regulator has cautioned Niskalp Infrastructure Services, formerly known as Niskalp Investment and Trading Ltd, to be cautious in its future dealings.

