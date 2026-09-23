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Sebi may ease margin requirements for longer-tenure F&O products

Sebi may ease margin requirements for longer-tenure F&O products

Sebi wants to make markets easier to access, but while preserving the trust, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 9:13 PM IST
Sebi may ease margin requirements for longer-tenure F&O productsSebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may examine if margin requirements for longer-tenure derivative products could be rationalised, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

The move could encourage healthier long-term F&O (futures and options) participation, he said while speaking on the sidelines of the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.

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This comes at a time when the regulator has been publishing studies on the losses incurred by retail traders in F&O, and several steps have been taken in the past to curb F&O trading to reduce speculation.

Read More: Fair case for the rupee to not just stabilise, but even appreciate: RBI Deputy Governor

During the session earlier in the day, he said the regulator wants to make markets easier to access, while preserving the trust on which those markets are built.

"The broader principle is straightforward. Ease of doing business and investor protection are not competing objectives. Optimum regulation can reduce unnecessary friction," he said.

He noted that IPO timelines have become shorter. Rights issues have been made faster. Listing requirements have been rationalised for large issuers.

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In the alternative investment space, a fast-track mechanism has been introduced to reduce time to market for fund launches. Greater regulatory flexibility has also been enabled for schemes meant exclusively for accredited investors, he pointed.

In Case You Missed It: Why the principal secretary to the Prime Minister feels India can't be complacent despite strong economic fundamentals

The Sebi chief, however, opined that easier access to capital has to be accompanied by informed participation. It was particularly important as new investors enter markets and new products become available to them, he said.

"We have proposed a standardised, colour-coded credit risk-o-meter for debt securities to make credit risk easier for investors to understand. We have also proposed a review of the Accredited Investor Framework to broaden access for sophisticated investors, expand the pool of domestic and foreign risk capital, and further strengthen the market ecosystem," Pandey explained.

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While Indian financial markets have grown substantially, there was a need to ask if they were getting deeper and was adequate long-term capital pool being created, he said.

"India has demonstrated considerable economic resilience. Its ambitions for the coming decade are even larger. Financing those ambitions will require a financial system that is not merely bigger, but deeper, more diverse, efficient, resilient, and trusted," Pandey said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 9:10 PM IST
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