SEBI rewrites PMS rulebook, allows IPO, foreign securities and unlisted debt investments

One of the key changes is that portfolio managers will be permitted to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) and primary-market issuances in the debt market. The new regulations will also allow discretionary PMS clients to have up to 10% of their assets under management (AUM) invested in investment-grade, non-convertible, unlisted debt securities, subject to client consent.

The framework also provides greater flexibility in exchange-traded derivatives, allowing investments up to 1.25 times the client's AUM. PMS and non-discretionary portfolio management services will additionally be permitted to invest in foreign securities, including listed equities, debt, REITs, overseas mutual funds, ETFs, index funds and foreign government debt, subject to the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

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Another significant measure is the introduction of the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund Units (PRIM). Under this route, portfolio managers will be able to invest clients' money in direct plans of mutual funds, including ETFs, index funds and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs). The minimum ticket size has been set at ₹25 lakh. A fixed management fee under PRIM will be capped at 1% of the client's AUM, while performance-based fees will also be permitted.

SEBI has also introduced the concept of Independent Fund Managers (IFMs), who can manage and operate client portfolios in association with a registered portfolio manager. The registered portfolio manager will retain full responsibility and liability for the IFM's activities. Clients will also have a mandatory exit option if an IFM leaves or is terminated.

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On the compliance front, even graduates will be eligible to function as principal officers, while portfolio managers with AUM below ₹100 crore will receive relaxation from dealing-room requirements. SEBI will also introduce a standardised Investment Management Agreement and promote digital disclosure documents.

The overhaul has substantially shortened the regulatory framework. SEBI said the regulations have been reduced from 70 pages to 33 pages, a 53% reduction, while the word count has fallen by about 42%. The number of provisos has also been reduced from 47 to four.

The new framework follows stakeholder feedback and a public consultation conducted after SEBI issued a draft framework in July 2026. The regulator said relevant feedback was examined and incorporated before the proposals were placed before the Board.

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