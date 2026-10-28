Sebi to review foreign investor rules: What could change for FPIs in Indian markets?

He said Sebi had held extensive discussions with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and other global market participants to understand their concerns and had already addressed several issues relating to market access, settlement and onboarding. However, some rules continue to distinguish India from both developed and emerging markets, prompting the regulator to examine requirements that impose an unnecessary compliance burden, he said.

“Our markets are well appreciated,” Pandey said, adding that the regulator would continue to assess whether existing processes were necessary and whether market participants could operate with greater ease.

Sebi reviews FPI onboarding and settlement rules

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Sebi has already introduced several measures to simplify market access for foreign investors. These include modifications to the block window framework, a closing option window for cash equities and permission for net settlement of funds for eligible FPI transactions in the cash market. The net settlement facility will become operational in December, Pandey said.

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The regulator has also simplified onboarding through a common application form covering FPI registration, bank accounts and income-tax requirements. Digital powers of attorney have been permitted to avoid the need for apostille certification, while Sebi is working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on digital certification of documents.

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Under the SWAGAT-FI framework, some foreign portfolio investors have recently been registered in as little as five days, compared with the months the process could previously take.

The proposed review could examine whether other documentation, registration and operational requirements need to be streamlined further. However, Sebi has not yet specified which rules will be changed or when the consultation paper will be released.

Will easier rules attract more foreign investment?

Simplifying regulations could reduce administrative friction for overseas investors, but regulatory compliance is only one factor influencing foreign portfolio investment flows into India.

Pandey said investment decisions depended on several factors, including earnings growth, post-tax dollar returns, competing investment opportunities, currency movements, oil prices and transaction and capital gains taxes.

This means that even if India makes market access easier, foreign investors will continue to assess the relative attractiveness of Indian equities against other markets, alongside the cost of investing and the returns they can expect after accounting for currency movements and taxes.

For India, the challenge is to make its capital markets easier to access without compromising investor protection or regulatory oversight. Aligning selected processes with international standards could help improve competitiveness, provided the changes address genuine operational concerns raised by global investors.

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What should foreign investors watch next?

The consultation paper will be an important next step in identifying the specific regulations Sebi believes need reconsideration. Foreign investors and market intermediaries will be able to assess the proposed changes and provide feedback before any resulting amendments are finalised.

Key areas to watch include FPI registration timelines, documentation requirements, settlement procedures and the operational costs associated with investing in Indian markets.

For now, Sebi's announcement signals a review of the regulatory framework rather than a confirmed relaxation of specific rules. The impact on foreign investment will depend on the eventual proposals, their implementation and the broader economic and market conditions shaping investors' decisions.

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