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SEBI working to make capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient, says chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI working to make capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient, says chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Addressing the Bharat Chamber of Commerce Investors Forum, Pandey said India's capital markets had recorded significant expansion over the past decade, with companies raising more than ₹10 lakh crore annually on average through equity and debt issuances.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 6:19 PM IST
SEBI working to make capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient, says chairman Tuhin Kanta PandeySEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is easing compliance and reducing fundraising costs.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday said the regulator is focusing on expanding access to India's capital markets, simplifying fundraising processes and strengthening investor protection. He said the objective is to build markets that facilitate capital formation while remaining resilient during periods of financial stress.

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Addressing the Bharat Chamber of Commerce Investors Forum in Kolkata, Pandey said India's capital markets had recorded significant expansion over the past decade, with companies raising more than ₹10 lakh crore annually on average through equity and debt issuances.

"While we continue to strengthen markets for businesses, an equally important priority is investor protection. World-class markets must be not only efficient during normal times, but also resilient during periods of stress," he said.

"Our approach has been to facilitate capital formation, improve ease of doing business, and strengthen investor protection," Pandey said, adding that these objectives complement and reinforce one another.

West Bengal sees rise in market participation

Highlighting the expansion of capital market participation beyond major financial centres, the SEBI chairman said the number of investors from West Bengal had increased substantially over the years.

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The state's investor base grew from around 12 lakh in FY15 to more than 90 lakh currently, with approximately 36% of investors below the age of 30.

Pandey also highlighted the state's contribution to India's capital markets, noting that 379 listed companies have their registered offices in West Bengal. Additionally, more than 40 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the state have raised over ₹1,400 crore through SME initial public offerings (IPOs).

SEBI focuses on simplifying fundraising

Pandey said SEBI has undertaken several measures to reduce compliance requirements, lower fundraising costs and improve operational efficiency for companies accessing capital markets.

These initiatives include streamlining IPO procedures, reducing timelines for rights issues and public issues, and rationalising listing requirements for large issuers.

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The regulator has also permitted certain employee stock options after listing, subject to prescribed conditions, enabled the issuance of debt securities with lower face values and relaxed mandatory merchant banking requirements for eligible issuers undertaking private placements.

These measures are aimed at making capital markets more accessible, particularly for businesses seeking to raise funds while reducing procedural and compliance-related hurdles.

Investor protection remains a priority

On investor protection, Pandey stressed the importance of financial education and awareness, describing informed investors as the first line of defence against market risks and misconduct.

Emphasising that market development should be measured beyond trading activity and valuations, he said, "Building world-class capital markets is not merely about achieving higher market capitalisation, larger trading volumes, or faster transactions. The real measure is how effectively markets connect savings with productive investment, support businesses in raising capital, and create opportunities for investors to participate in economic growth."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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