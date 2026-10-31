SEBI working to make capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient, says chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

"While we continue to strengthen markets for businesses, an equally important priority is investor protection. World-class markets must be not only efficient during normal times, but also resilient during periods of stress," he said.

"Our approach has been to facilitate capital formation, improve ease of doing business, and strengthen investor protection," Pandey said, adding that these objectives complement and reinforce one another.

West Bengal sees rise in market participation

Highlighting the expansion of capital market participation beyond major financial centres, the SEBI chairman said the number of investors from West Bengal had increased substantially over the years.

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The state's investor base grew from around 12 lakh in FY15 to more than 90 lakh currently, with approximately 36% of investors below the age of 30.

Pandey also highlighted the state's contribution to India's capital markets, noting that 379 listed companies have their registered offices in West Bengal. Additionally, more than 40 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the state have raised over ₹1,400 crore through SME initial public offerings (IPOs).

SEBI focuses on simplifying fundraising

Pandey said SEBI has undertaken several measures to reduce compliance requirements, lower fundraising costs and improve operational efficiency for companies accessing capital markets.

These initiatives include streamlining IPO procedures, reducing timelines for rights issues and public issues, and rationalising listing requirements for large issuers.

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The regulator has also permitted certain employee stock options after listing, subject to prescribed conditions, enabled the issuance of debt securities with lower face values and relaxed mandatory merchant banking requirements for eligible issuers undertaking private placements.

These measures are aimed at making capital markets more accessible, particularly for businesses seeking to raise funds while reducing procedural and compliance-related hurdles.

Investor protection remains a priority

On investor protection, Pandey stressed the importance of financial education and awareness, describing informed investors as the first line of defence against market risks and misconduct.

Emphasising that market development should be measured beyond trading activity and valuations, he said, "Building world-class capital markets is not merely about achieving higher market capitalisation, larger trading volumes, or faster transactions. The real measure is how effectively markets connect savings with productive investment, support businesses in raising capital, and create opportunities for investors to participate in economic growth."