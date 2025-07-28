SEBIvsSCAM: SEBI and NSE join forces to protect investors from financial frauds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has rolled out a nationwide investor awareness campaign — #SEBIvsSCAM — aimed at educating the public about financial scams and how to stay protected.

As part of this initiative, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), under SEBI’s guidance, has launched a comprehensive investor protection drive to support and amplify the campaign.

The move comes at a time when digital financial frauds are becoming more sophisticated. Fraudsters are leveraging fake trading apps, deepfake videos, unregistered advisors, and social media stock tips to deceive investors. Common traps include guaranteed return promises, pump-and-dump schemes, dabba trading, and fraudulent FPI offers — all of which have led to significant investor losses.

#SEBIvsSCAM is designed to promote safer investment practices and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions. By spotlighting red flags and offering actionable guidance, the campaign aims to build a secure and transparent investment environment.

To reach a wide audience, the NSE will use a multi-platform media approach — spanning TV, radio, print, digital, and social media — along with physical, digital, and hybrid Investor Awareness Programs. The initiative will be rolled out across urban and rural areas in multiple languages to ensure accessibility.

Investor advisory: Stay alert, stay protected