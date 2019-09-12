Sensex closes 166 points lower, Nifty falls below 11,000; auto, oil and gas stocks lead losses Sep 12, 2019, Updated Sep 12, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower with auto stocks witnessing profit booking. While Sensex closed 166 points lower at 37,104, Nifty lost 52 points to 10,982.
9:31 AM (1 year ago)
Sensex gainers
9:31 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex gainers
Tata Steel (2.22%), ICICI Bank (2.07%) and L&T (0.93%) were the top Sensex gainers.
9:35 AM (1 year ago)
Market breadth
9:35 AM (1 year ago)

Market breadth
Market breadth was positive with 604 stocks trading higher compared to 160 falling on the BSE.
9:50 AM (1 year ago)
Rupee trading higher
9:50 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trading higher
Rupee opens 23 paise higher at 71.43 against US dollar amid strong Asian equities and rise in global crude prices. Later, the Indian currency gained 10 paise more to trade at 71.33 against US dollar.
11:26 AM (1 year ago)
Fresh 52-week highs/lows
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
While 21 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 41 fell to their fresh 52-week lows on BSE.
11:28 AM (1 year ago)
Upper/lower circuit
11:28 AM (1 year ago)

Upper/lower circuit
While 186 stocks hit their upper circuit, 113 fell to their lower circuit limits on BSE today.
11:34 AM (1 year ago)
Market pares gains
11:34 AM (1 year ago)

Market pares gains
While Sensex trades 27 points lower at 37,243, Nifty loses 18 points to 11,017.
2:13 PM (1 year ago)
L&T stock rises after construction arm wins orders in Maharashtra, Odisha
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
L&T stock rises up to 1.17% to Rs 1379 level on BSE after L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Maharashtra and Odisha.
3:24 PM (1 year ago)
Market update
3:24 PM (1 year ago)

Market update
Benchmark indices extend losses. While Sensex fell 178 points to 37,092, Nifty lost 54 points to 10,979.
3:31 PM (1 year ago)
Rupee movement
3:31 PM (1 year ago)

Rupee movement
Rupee trading 33 paise higher at Rs 71.33 level against the US dollar.
9:30 AM (1 year ago)
Sensex, Nifty open higher
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Thursday. While Sensex rallied 103 points to 37,374 in early trade, Nifty climbed 35 points to 11,070.