Sensex, Nifty close with marginal gains: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC top gainers

Markets were volatile throughout the day and gained marginally after investors turned cautious ahead of consumer inflation and IIP data. The data is scheduled to be released later in the day. Upcoming Infosys Q3 numbers also added to the volatility. Sensex and nifty closed at 34,592.39 and 10,681.25 respectively. The sentiments were further dented after SC judges expressed concerns on the administration of the top court.

Realty, telecom, IT, FMCG and healthcare stocks remained under pressure whereas substantial buying was visible in oil and gas, and energy sector stocks. Out of the 19 BSE sectoral indices, 11 indices advanced and 8 indices declined.

Among the A category stocks of BSE, the major gainers were Den Networks ( 19.99%), RattanIndia Power (17.47%) and Gujarat Pipav Port (9.81%). Out of 3,070 shares that were traded on BSE today, 1,354 gained, 1,561 declined whereas 155 remains unchanged. FPIs sold equities worth Rs 391.66 crores on Thursday.

ICICI Bank (2.63%), Maruti Suzuki (1.27%) and ONGC (1.26%) were the biggest sensex gainers. Mid cap index declined whereas small cap closed flat. Nearly 62% of the constituents of BSE Small cap index declined in today's trade. In BSE midcap index, over 67% of the constituent stocks declined in today's trade. Karnataka Bank has reported total income and net profit growth of 4.7% and 27.5% respectively in Q3FY18. Its percentage of gross NPAs improved to 3.97% in Q3FY18 compared to 4.3% in Q3FY17.

Among the global peers, US markets closed at record highs amid hopes of strong corporate earnings and rising oil prices. Asian stocks rose led by Taiwan's Taiex and HongKong's HangSeng index. Australian stocks gained helped by mining stocks.