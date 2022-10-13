Sensex, Nifty Live, Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower amid high inflation print, weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade lower on Thursday after government data showed that retail inflation spiked to a five-month high in September, stoking fears of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Consumer price-based inflation accelerated in September to 7.41 per cent year-on-year (yoy) as food prices surged. Market participants also awaited quarterly (Q2) results of IT firm Infosys, to be announced later in the day.

Asian stocks, in sync with an overnight decline on Wall Street, remained depressed today as investors weighed the risks of global recession amid hawkish US Federal Reserve rhetoric and uncertainty about the Bank of England's commitment to stabilising markets.

Here are the share market Live Updates: