Sensex, Nifty Live, Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower amid high inflation print, weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade lower on Thursday after government data showed that retail inflation spiked to a five-month high in September, stoking fears of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Consumer price-based inflation accelerated in September to 7.41 per cent year-on-year (yoy) as food prices surged. Market participants also awaited quarterly (Q2) results of IT firm Infosys, to be announced later in the day.
Asian stocks, in sync with an overnight decline on Wall Street, remained depressed today as investors weighed the risks of global recession amid hawkish US Federal Reserve rhetoric and uncertainty about the Bank of England's commitment to stabilising markets.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
The US dollar-Indian rupee pair has limited downside up to 81.80 levels, and have higher potential to move towards 83-83.50 levels in the near term, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Delta Corp and IndiaBulls Housing Finance are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 542.36 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 85.32 crore worth of shares on October 12, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 72.5 points or 0.42 per cent to trade at 17,032.5.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.52 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI slumped 1.13 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tanked 1 per cent and Shanghai Composite edged 0.18 per cent lower.
Overnight, S&P 500 fell 0.33 per cent, Dow Jones edged 0.09 per cent lower and Nasdaq Composite index shed 0.08 per cent.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 479 points or 0.80 per cent to close at 57,626 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 140 points or 0.82 per cent higher to settle at 17,124.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today