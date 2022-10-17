Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade lower today amid weak global cues. Asian shares fell today following a weak show on Wall Street last week amid heightened nervousness over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 1,011 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,624 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 685 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,920 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had climbed 171 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,186.
Here are the share market highlights:
Sensex falls 18 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 57,902, Nifty moves 15 points or 0.08 per cent lower to trade at 17,171
After a decent set of Q2 numbers from the leading IT majors, the Q2 numbers for banking also have begun well with very good results from HDFC Bank, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Even though strong dollar and high bond yields in US may nudge FIIs to sell, strong flows into domestic mutual funds and optimistic retail investors can provide the counter to FII selling providing some stability to the market, he added.
Bajaj Auto: The bikemaker reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit, benefiting from price increases and strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and autorickshaws.
Shree Cement: The company reported a 67.2 per cent slump in September-quarter profit, as fuel costs surged.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The company's consolidated net profit for the September-quarter rose 23.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 679 crore.
Tata Power: The company said a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacted some of its systems.
Tata Elxsi: The company reported September-quarter net profit of Rs 174 crore, up 39 per cent from last year.
Pressure mounts over rupee to test another low and move towards 83.50-84 once it breaches 82.10-82.90 consolidation phase, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. On the flip side, appreciation seems limited up to 82.10 to maximum 81.80 levels, he added.
Japan's Nikkei index tanked 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 1.44 per cent and Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent.
Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,011.23 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 1,624.13 crore worth of shares on October 14, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 136 points or 0.79 per cent to trade at 17,077.
