Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens higher, Sensex up 90 points; Nifty above 11,870

9:21 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

On Wall Street, indices slipped as investors awaited cautiously amid absence of detailed trade news, coming close to December 15 deadline of additional tariff implementation on China by US. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07%.Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely. Japan's Nikkei ticked lower, while KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp traded flat with positive bias. On the contrary, Hang Seng and Taiwan Index traded higher.