3:29 PM (2 years ago)

Closing Bell

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Tuesday two days ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 143 points to 39,829, Nifty gained 47 points to 11,913.





Top gainers of the day are Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, APL Ltd and Manpasand Beverages, while Godrej Properties, YES Bank, Quess Corp, Allahabad Bank and Syndicate Bank were among the top losers on BSE platform today.