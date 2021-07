Sensex Today: Sensex 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,320; Infratel up 4% post result

12:36 PM (1 year ago)

Shakti Pumps announces installation of agricultural pumps

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

A leading solar irrigation solution provider--Shakti Pumps--in a press release announced that "GoI has announced a mega scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Uttham Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) with an objective to scale up use of solar energy for irrigation pumps, contribute to climate change mitigation efforts by reduction in carbon footprints while doubling the farmers' 'income by selling excess solar energy to DISCOMs."The scheme invloves installation of 17.50 Lakh Stand-alone Solar Agricultural Pumps and Solarisation of 10 Lakh Grid Connected Agricultural Pumps", said Shakt pumps, adding that this developement would be greatly beneficial for the solar energy firm. The project envisages implementation of overall 2.75 Lakh agricultural pumps for the financial year 2019-20.