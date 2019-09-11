Sensex Today: Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty at 11,035; YES Bank rises 13% Sep 11, 2019, Updated Sep 11, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today led by a rally in YES Bank share which rose over 13%. While Sensex rose 125 points to 37,270, Nifty gained 32 points to 11,035.
10:15 AM (1 year ago)
YES Bank top Sensex, Nifty gainer
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
YES Bank share price gained in early trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. Gill told Reuters the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. "We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," Gill said in an interview.
YES Bank share price rose up to 13.87% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. On Nifty, the stock rose 13.71% to Rs 71.75.
11:24 AM (1 year ago)
Tata Motors share price rises
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Tata Motors share price gains up to 7.88% to Rs 131.50 as China retail sales recover in August.
12:05 PM (1 year ago)
Sanofi India stock falls
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Sanofi India to sell Ankleshwar site to Zentiva for Rs 261.7 crore. Sanofi India share price falls 2.33% or 145 points to Rs 6,118.
12:08 PM (1 year ago)
Market update
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Sensex rises 178 points to 37,323, Nifty gains 43 points to 11,046.
2:10 PM (1 year ago)
Mid cap, small cap indices movt
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 122 and 165 points higher at 13,617 and 12,875 level.
2:13 PM (1 year ago)
Auto, banking stocks lead rally
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Auto and banking stocks led the rally in afternoon trade with BSE auto index rising 3.26% or 524 points to 16,624 and BSE bankex logging a gain of 321 points to 31,250 level.
3:12 PM (1 year ago)
Goa Carbon share locked at upper circuit of 20%
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Goa Carbon share price was locked at upper circuit of 20% in trade today after the petrochemical firm reported production numbers for August 2019.
3:22 PM (1 year ago)
Sensex gainers /losers
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 were trading in the green. YES Bank, Tata Motors and Vedanta were the top Sensex gainers. ONGC, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were top losers on Sensex.
3:59 PM (1 year ago)
YES Bank, Tata Motors gain over 10% each
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
YES Bank (13.47%) , Tata Motors (10.21%) and Maruti Suzuki (4.18%) were top gainers on Sensex today. ONGC (2.93%) , HCL Tech (2.48%) and Sun Pharma (1.57%) were top losers on Sensex.
4:04 PM (1 year ago)
IT stocks lose; banking, auto stocks lead gains
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The BSE IT index fell 207 points to 15,914 losing most on the bourse. On the other hand, BSE auto index gained 565 points to 16,665 and BSE bankex rose 287 poinst to 31,216.
10:10 AM (1 year ago)
Rupee falls
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close of 71.70.