Sensex Today: Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty at 11,035; YES Bank rises 13%

YES Bank top Sensex, Nifty gainer

YES Bank share price gained in early trade today after MD & CEO Ravneet Gill said the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to raise more growth capital. Gill told Reuters the bank was in advanced level of talks to sell a minority stake to a global technology company. "We are in fairly advanced level of talks right now and it is close to being a done deal," Gill said in an interview.YES Bank share price rose up to 13.87% in afternoon trade to Rs 72.55 compared to previous close of Rs 63.10 on BSE. YES Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. On Nifty, the stock rose 13.71% to Rs 71.75.