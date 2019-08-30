Sensex Today: Sensex closes 263 points higher, Nifty at 11,023; YES Bank rises 3%

PNC Infratech declared to the exchanges on bagging national highway EPC project of Rs 1062 crore
"Company being declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for NHAI project of 'Construction of 31.7 km long Four Lane Bypass connecting NH-56 at km 17.400 and terminating near Behta Village Road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode' namely 'Lucknow Ring Road Package I' for a quoted price of Rs. 1062.0 crore," company's regulatory filing said.
The United States and China gave signs on Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.
"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio, without giving details. A spokesman for the United States Trade Representative could not immediately be reached for comment on the planned call.
"China wants to make a deal," Trump said in the interview, adding that China was losing millions of jobs under pressure from U.S. tariffs. "I think they want to make a deal, I sort of think they have to make a deal. We'll see what happens."
Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.Sensex currently trades 80 points lower at 36,985 and Nifty50 declined 33 points to 10,915 mark.
The Ministry of Finance has called a meeting with chief executives of ten state-run banks, which are seen as top contenders for merger, as per a Business Standard report. The banks invited for meeting today are Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India.FM Sitharaman to hold media briefing amid expectation of mega consolidation plan for PSBs
