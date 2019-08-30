Sensex Today: Sensex closes 263 points higher, Nifty at 11,023; YES Bank rises 3%

10:50 AM (1 year ago)

Signs of new US-China trade talks emerge

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The United States and China gave signs on Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.



"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio, without giving details. A spokesman for the United States Trade Representative could not immediately be reached for comment on the planned call.

"China wants to make a deal," Trump said in the interview, adding that China was losing millions of jobs under pressure from U.S. tariffs. "I think they want to make a deal, I sort of think they have to make a deal. We'll see what happens."



