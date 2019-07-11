Sensex Today: Sensex closes 266 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,582; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank top gainers

2:59 PM (1 year ago)

Bharat Forge share price rises in afternoon trade

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israel Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.

