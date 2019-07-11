scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex closes 266 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,582; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Jul 11, 2019, Updated Jul 11, 2019, 4:06 PM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy. While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

9:39 AM (1 year ago)

Market action on Wednesday

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
On Monday, Sensex ended trade with a decline of 173 points at 38,557 level, Nifty50 closed at 11,498, down by 57 points.

9:40 AM (1 year ago)

Focus on Midcap and Small cap stocks

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Mid cap and small cap indices on BSE were trading 49.42 points and 52.49 points lower in early trade.
9:44 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee hits 11-month high against dollar

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

The rupee opened at 68.31 per dollar and hit a high of 68.30 -- a level last seen on August 2 2018.  The currency closed at 68.57 in trade yesterday.
11:40 AM (1 year ago)

Titan Company marke capitalisation falls

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Market capitalisation of Titan Company stays below Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive session.

12:30 PM (1 year ago)

InterGlobe Aviation market cap falls

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
InterGlobe Aviation share price lost nearly 16.7% in the last two sessions, eroding Rs 9,778.36 crore in market value.

1:53 PM (1 year ago)

Dewan Housing share rises over 5%

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) is scheduled to present a resolution proposal to its lenders today. Dewan Housing share price trading 5.14% higher to 73.65 in afternoon trade.

2:48 PM (1 year ago)

BSE gainers and losers

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Top gainers on BSE are DishTV, Reliance Infra and BEML. HEG, Graphite India and Greaves Cotton are top BSE losers.

2:59 PM (1 year ago)

Bharat Forge share price rises in afternoon trade

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Bharat Forge share price trading 4.50% higher at 463.70 in afternoon trade after the firm's joint venture got a $100 million order from Israel Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of missiles to the Indian Army and Air Force. The order was given to its joint venture company, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, in which Rafael is also a partner, Bharat Forge said.

9:31 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers on Dalal Street

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Vedanta (2.13%), Tata Steel (1.89%) and State Bank of India (1.58%) were the top Sensex gainers.