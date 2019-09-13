Sensex Today: Sensex closes 280 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,076; banking, consumer durables stocks fuel last-hour rally Sep 13, 2019, Updated Sep 13, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today. Indices swung from negative to positive territory and vice versa with consumer durables, banking and auto stocks leading the gains. While Sensex closed 280 points higher at 37,384, Nifty rose 93 points to 11,075. Vedanta, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers.
10:03 AM (1 year ago)
Consumer durables, auto stocks lead gains
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Consumer durables and auto stocks led the gains with their indices rising 173 points and 109 points, respectively.
10:30 AM (1 year ago)
Rupee strengthens 26 paise against US dollar
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as easing trade tensions between US and China strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said fall in global crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows also enthused investors.
10:43 AM (1 year ago)
Titan Company stock rises over 2% on fund raising plan
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Tata Group firm Titan Company stock is trading 2.64% or 28 points higher at Rs 1114.35 on BSE amid a media report that the firm plans to raise about Rs 900 crore through commercial paper, a short-term money market instrument.
3:03 PM (1 year ago)
Market update
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Sensex trading 178 points higher at 37,276, Nifty rises 65 points to 11,048.
3:04 PM (1 year ago)
PI Industries share price hits all-time high
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
PI Industries share price hit its fresh all-time high in afternoon trade today after the agri-sciences company executed an offer for acquisition of 100% stake in Italian firm Isagro (Asia). PI Industries share price rose up to 4.66% to Rs 1,300.20 level compared to the previous close of Rs 1,242.25 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.81% at Rs 1,245 today.
3:13 PM (1 year ago)
India's economic growth much weaker than expected: IMF
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. However, India will still be the fastest growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.
3:22 PM (1 year ago)
Govt considers stake sale in BPCL, shares rise
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price rose up to 7.1 percent to Rs 411.50 amid a report that the government was considering selling its stake to an overseas firm. “India is considering a plan to sell the nation’s second-largest state refiner and fuel retailer to a global oil company as it explores options to give up its controlling stake in BPCL,” Bloomberg reported.
3:25 PM (1 year ago)
Market extends gains
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Market extends gains in last two hours of trade. Sensex rises 298 points to 37,402, Nifty gains 99 points to reach 11,082.
4:13 PM (1 year ago)
Sensex, Nifty witness last-hour rally
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today after investors lapped up stocks on renewed buying interest in banking and consumer durables sectors. Indices swung from negative to positive territory and vice versa with consumer durables, banking and auto stocks leading the gains. However, last of hour of trade saw hectic buying which led the indices to close in the green. While Sensex closed 280 points higher at 37,384, Nifty rose 93 points to 11,075. Vedanta, ICICI Bank and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the top losers on Sensex.
10:00 AM (1 year ago)
Top Sensex gainers
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Infosys (1.23%), Maruti (1.18%) and TCS (0.90%) were the top Sensex gainers.