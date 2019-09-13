Sensex Today: Sensex closes 280 points higher, Nifty ends at 11,076; banking, consumer durables stocks fuel last-hour rally

3:13 PM (1 year ago)

India's economic growth much weaker than expected: IMF

Aseem Thapliyal

India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected, the IMF said on Thursday, attributing the reasons to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weaknesses in some non-bank financial companies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand. However, India will still be the fastest growing major economy of the world and much ahead of China, the Washington-based global financial institution had said.