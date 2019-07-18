Sensex Today: Sensex closes 318 points lower, Nifty at 11,596; YES Bank drops 12%

10:06 AM (1 year ago)

Allahabad Bank reports fraud

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

It has also been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the bank said. The stock in today's bearish market has fallen 1.49 % to Rs 42.15 in the morning session against the previous close of Rs 42.15.

Allahabad Bank on Wednesday reported a fraud of Rs 688.27 crore by a Ludhiana-based textile company.