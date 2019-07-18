Sensex Today: Sensex closes 318 points lower, Nifty at 11,596; YES Bank drops 12%

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Wall Street falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions https://t.co/VIQpytkVAg pic.twitter.com/vZwYlARQhi— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 18, 2019
India's Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) said on Wednesday it has reported a Rs 238 crore ($34.58 million) fraud to the country's central bank, relating to allegations of diversion of funds by the indebted Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.
The stock of Punjab Sind Bank has fallen over 6% to intraday low of Rs 24.20 against the last closing price of Rs 25.80.
Punjab & Sind Bank flags Rs 238 crore fraud by Bhushan Power
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today