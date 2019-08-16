Sensex Today: Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047; YES Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti top gainers

10:13 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP, top Sensex gainer

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private lender said it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP opened on August 8,2019 and closed on August 14, 2019. The Bank allotted 23.1 crores equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 83.55 per equity share. YES Bank share price was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.89% to Rs 78 level.