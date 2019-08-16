scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex closes 38 points higher, Nifty at 11,047; YES Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti top gainers

Aug 16, 2019, Updated Aug 16, 2019, 3:58 PM IST

Sensex Today: Top Sensex gainers were YES Bank (5.49%), Maruti (2.14%) and Bajaj Finance (1.79%).  Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 were trading in the green.

 

9:57 AM (1 year ago)

Banking, IT lead losses

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
IT stocks led the losses with their BSE index falling 207 points to 15,396. Banking stocks also fell 194 points with their index reaching 31,454 level.
10:13 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP, top Sensex gainer

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private lender said it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP opened on August 8,2019 and closed on August 14, 2019. The Bank allotted 23.1 crores equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at Rs 83.55 per equity share. YES Bank share price was the top Sensex gainer rising 1.89% to Rs 78 level.
9:50 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex, Nifty head South

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
While Sensex fell 263 points to 37,047 with 26 components in the red, Nifty lost 83 points to 10,945.