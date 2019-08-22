Sensex Today : Sensex closes 587 points lower, Nifty at 10,736; YES Bank ends 13% lower

Sensex Today :Equity markets fell broadly and closed on a bearish note on Thursday's trading session tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns of a looming global economic slowdown, with domestic investors turning cautious awaiting a stimulus package from the Union government. While Sensex closed almost 587 points lower at 36,472, Nifty50 ended the day at 10,736, registering a decline of 182 points.
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday permitted processing of e-mandate on credit and debit cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with a cap of Rs 2,000.
The RBI has been receiving requests from industry stakeholders to allow processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during e-mandate registration and first transaction.
"It has been decided to permit processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with AFA during e-mandate registration, modification and revocation, as also for the first transaction, and simple / automatic subsequent successive transactions," the RBI said in a circular.RBI allows e-mandate processing on cards for recurring transactions
Sensex Today :Equity markets fell further on Thursday's trading session tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns of a looming global economic slowdown, with domestic investors turning cautious awaiting a stimulus package from the Union government.Currently, Sensex trades 245 points down 36,820 and Nifty trades 93 points lower at 10,825.
The share price of private lender YES Bank continued their losing momentum for the third straight session and touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 60.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, as investors remained wary over the bank's exposure to CG Power and Industrial Solutions which has been hit by financial fraud.
Initially, the YES Bank stock started the day in the green and touched an intraday high of Rs 67.70, registering a rise of 3.52% against the previous close of Rs 65.40. Although later by the first hour of the opening bell, the share price of YES Bank tumbled over 8.1% to a new 52-week low at Rs 60.10 on BSE.YES Bank share price falls for third straight session on concerns over CG Power, hits fresh 52-week low
Oberoi Realty share price fell in early trade today after the firm said income tax department has initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the company. Oberoi Realty share price has been losing for the last three days and fallen 11.43% in the period.
Oberoi Realty share price hit an intraday low of Rs 476.10, down 7.13% on BSE. Oberoi Realty share price has gained 1.01% during the last one year and gained 7.79% since the beginning of this year.Oberoi Realty share price falls over 7% after I-T dept conducts search operation
Shares of HDIL fell to 20% to hit the lower circuit price band of Rs 7.03 on BSE, also its all time low after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday passed an order that debt-laden HDIL will face insolvency proceedings under the provisions of the IBC. The NCLT order came in response to a plea filed by public sector lender Bank of India. Theres are no buyers bidding and only sellers offering the stock.
Bank of India had filed an application with the Mumbai bench of the NCLT after the realtor failed to repay dues of around Rs 522 crore. Besides Bank of India, HDIL also faces resolution pleas by Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, and Dena Bank
