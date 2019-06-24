Sensex Today: Sensex closes 71 points down, Nifty at 11,699; Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto Corp worst performers

12:30 PM (2 years ago)

Auto industry shares on decline after NITI Aayog's directive

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure.

On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in major TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%.

Had a vibrant discussion with industry @NITIAayog on the path towards #ElectricMobility revolution in India.India is in the saddle to be a driver of global #EV transformation. All agreed that #EVs are the #FutureOfMobility @RajivKumar1 , Secy MORTH, Secy DHI led the discussions pic.twitter.com/RkYFBTMJ1M — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 21, 2019

Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline.