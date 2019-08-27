Sensex Today: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty above 11,105 mark; CG Power gains over 4%

CG Power gains over 4%
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
CG Power stock rose in the afternoon trade over 4% after the company through a regulatory filing, laid out detailed steps being taken to improve transparency & governance and said that it is deciding working capital allocation at India & at the international level.
The stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall. The stock earlier in the day's tarde had touched a new 52 Week low of Rs 8.25 on BSE.
The Company through various steps over a investor's presentation , higlightened steps in regards to improving transparency, governance and streamlining corporate structure, addressing liquidity challenges, monetization of non core assets and fund-raising avenues, improving operational efficiencies and strategic review of international operations.