Sensex Today: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty above 11,105 mark; CG Power gains over 4%

9:13 AM (1 year ago)

RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to Govt

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with a bonanza of Rs 1.76 lakh crore for the government. This was needed by the government as its finances were stretched. In fact, there was no room for any stimulus. Now Rs 68,000 crore was earlier factored in by the government as a dividend for 2018-19. There is an addition Rs 55,414 crore that is coming as dividend in the current year. In addition, there is Rs 52,637 crore, which is coming as an excess provision write back. The RBI will also give additional dividend for 2019-20.PSB Recapitalisation, Infrastructure financing, Pump capital into nodal agencies, Reduce market borrowings, Junk Sovereign Bond issue are among the key areas where the excess surplus of money can likely be executed.