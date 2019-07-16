Sensex Today: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; DHFL gains over 6%

Cummins falls 5% as the MD resigns
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Cummins India shares declined over 5% intraday on Tuesday, after the machinery manufacturing company informed the exchanges regarding the resignation of the Managing Director, Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Cummins India and Vice President of Cummins India ABO.
As per the filing, the Mr. Sandeep Sinha, who had joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager, tendered his resignation via letter on July 15, 2019, for pursuing a career outside of the company.
He played a key role in the start-up of multiple plants and held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India, before taking his most recent leadership role as the MD.
The share price of Cummins India-- a manufacturer of engines, generators
and related products-, fell nearly 1.5 % to Rs 741.00 against the last
closing price of Rs 752.10. Later the stock fell over 5.27% to day's low
of Rs 712.50.The Cummins stock has lost 2.52% price value in the last 3
days and trades lower than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving average.