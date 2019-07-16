Sensex Today: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; DHFL gains over 6%

9:03 AM (1 year ago)

RBI slaps Rs 7 crore fine on SBI

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Reserve Bank of India Monday said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the country's largest bank SBI for non-compliance with norms related to NPA identification and fraud risk management, among others.











The penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance of income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) norms, code of conduct for opening and operating current accounts and reporting of data on Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), and fraud risk management and classification and reporting of frauds.



