Sensex Today: Sensex ends 267 points lower, Nifty at 10,918; YES Bank falls 8%

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.52 per cent to trade at USD 60.34 per barrel, post the data report that showed a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but ongoing worries about a possible global recession capped gains.
China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Alibaba's Hong Kong-listing plans are being closely watched by the financial community for indications on the business environment in the Chinese-controlled territory and provides a window into Beijing's reading of the situation.
The Indian government has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, a government official said on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to push electric vehicles in an effort to cut India's fuel import bill and curb pollution.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today