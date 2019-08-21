Sensex Today: Sensex ends 267 points lower, Nifty at 10,918; YES Bank falls 8%

2:58 PM (1 year ago)

Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listing plans are being closely watched by the financial community for indications on the business environment in the Chinese-controlled territory and provides a window into Beijing's reading of the situation.