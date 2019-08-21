scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 267 points lower, Nifty at 10,918; YES Bank falls 8%

Aug 21, 2019, Updated Aug 21, 2019, 4:35 PM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are traded majorly negative and closed on a bearish note on Wednesday as investors have turned cautious awaiting a stimulus package from the Union government. S&P Sensex ended today's trade 267 points lower at 37,060 and Nifty50 closed 98 points lower at 10,918.

 

10:16 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Sensex Today: Benchmar k indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat with a negative bias on Wednesday, with Nifty failing to hold 11,000 at open. But later by the first hour of trading market turned marginally positive . S&P Sensex currently trades 55 points higher at 37,384 and Nifty50 trades 6.90 points higher at 11,023.90.
10:21 AM (1 year ago)

FIIs & DIIs turn buyers buy in equities

  Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned bullish yesterday with net buyinh logged at Rs  373.23 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 296.41 crore on Tuesday.

FIIs have sold Rs 977 cr in the F&O market over the last 2 days

 
10:38 AM (1 year ago)

Asian Markets

In terms of global market trends, Asian markets like Hong Kong, China and Nikkei Index slipped 0.3% each after Trump said he’s not ready to make a deal with China and cited the need for a “big” Federal Reserve rate cut. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty declined 20.50 pts at 11,008.




 
10:39 AM (1 year ago)

US & European markets

At Wall-Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 25977 up 46 pts or 0.18%.US stocks opened in red and market ended lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 170 points, after snapping a 3-day winning streak. US stocks fell amid uncertainty on rates, trade talks, while European stocks closed lower as Italian PM resigns.
10:40 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens higher

Indian Rupee, USDINR opens higher at 71.45 against the dollar and later spiked to a 7-month high of 71.73 vs the US dollar .The local currency had previously closed at71.70 per Amercian currency.

 
1:06 PM (1 year ago)

Trump says he had to 'take China on

"Somebody had to take China on," he told reporters at the White House , adding "China has been ripping this country off for 25 years, for longer than that and it's about time whether it's good for our country or bad for our country short term. Long term it's imperative that somebody does this," he said.

 "This is something that had to be done. The only difference is I am doing it," he sdded later.
1:07 PM (1 year ago)

Gainers/ Losers

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel and HCL Tech, while, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, M&M, TechM and Maruti were top gainers in the morning trade.
 
1:08 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Sensex Today:  Later by the first hour of trading turned marginally positive but shares were little changed as traders in regional markets across Asia awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole seminar later this week and a G7 summit later this weekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers will take to boost economic growth.
 
1:08 PM (1 year ago)

Oil rises

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.52 per cent to trade at USD 60.34 per barrel, post the data report that showed a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but ongoing worries about a possible global recession capped gains.
 

1:12 PM (1 year ago)

Rupee Update

Currently,  the local currency, Rupee pared some gains and was trading at 71.57 per American currency. The rupee rebounded from six-month low level and appreciated tracking gains in Asian currencies and fresh foreign fund inflows. Rising crude oil prices coupled with a cautious opening in the domestic equity market weighed on local currency.
 
1:28 PM (1 year ago)

BHEL commissions 4x180 MW Mangdechhu HEP in Bhutan

BHEL announced today that the company has achieved yet another milestone overseas by successfully commissioning the 4x180 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan.

Additionally, hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi inaugurated the BHEL-installed 4x180 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project at Thimpu, Bhutan in the presence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering.
1:29 PM (1 year ago)

Bank of Baroda to raise funds

Bank of Baroda has announced today that,' Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of whole time Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on 26.08.2019 to consider raising of capital for the Bank through issuance of Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds/Additional Tier 1 Bonds".
2:53 PM (1 year ago)

CG power falls another 20%

CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price tumbled for the second consecutive day after the board of Gautam Thapar-promoted firm said it would restate accounts after discovering significant accounting irregularities and governance lapses. CG Power share price was stuck in lower circuit of 20% to Rs 11.80 in early trade on BSE. CG Power share price closed 20% lower at Rs 14.75 in trade yesterday.

CG Power share price falls another 20%, investors lose Rs 396.25 crore in two days
2:56 PM (1 year ago)

YES Bank falls another 8%

YES Bank shares have fallen 8.91% to touch a new 52-week low of Rs 64.90 Yes Bank shares have fallen over 10 percent in last two sessions. It is the top percent loser on the Nifty in early trade.

On May 7, 2019, Yes Bank had acquired 8 crore shares,  representing 12.79% ownership in CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which were pledged to the borrower.

 
2:58 PM (1 year ago)

Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing

China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listing plans are being closely watched by the financial community for indications on the business environment in the Chinese-controlled territory and provides a window into Beijing's reading of the situation.

 
3:02 PM (1 year ago)

Zydus Cadila gets approval to market Ranolazine Extended Release tablets

Zydus Cadila announced today it has recived final approval to market Ranolazine Extended Release tablets that are used to treat chronic angina. ' It will be manufactured at group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi' the filing added.
3:04 PM (1 year ago)

PC Jeweller hit all-time low today

PC Jeweller share has degraded investor wealth substantially since January last year. The small cap stock which closed at all-time high of Rs 586.75 on January 17, 2018 fell to its all-time low of Rs 31.75 on BSE today. Investors in PC Jeweller have lost Rs 21,885 crore since January 17, 2018 when its market capitalization on BSE stood at Rs 23,138 crore.

The slide in PC Jeweller started on February 2 last year amid reports that shares of Vakrangee saw a sharp fall same day amid media reports that the firm was being probed by Sebi for possible stock manipulation. Vakrangee on January 25 purchased 20 lakh shares of PC Jeweller for a little over Rs 112 crore through an open market transaction.

PC Jeweller share turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 5,000 in 1.5 years, hit all-time low today
3:05 PM (1 year ago)

India has not set deadline to launch EVs

The Indian government has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, a government official said on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to push electric vehicles in an effort to cut India's fuel import bill and curb pollution.

4:21 PM (1 year ago)

Closing Bell

