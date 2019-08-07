Sensex Today: Sensex ends 286 points lower, Nifty at 10,855 mark; Indiabulls Housing falls 13%

1:14 PM (1 year ago)

IRB Infrastructure surges 11% on GIC's investment in cos road projects

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 11.5 % in the early trade on August 7 after the announcement of investment by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in company's road operations.

The company in its press release said about investment by affiliates of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in its road platform.

IRB Infra has formed a gap up chart pattern today at the opening session Wednesday, registering a gain of 4.88% to Rs 100.00 on BSE.

Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd later climbed 11.17% higher to touch the day's high of Rs 106.00.

Overall the stock has gained 17% price value in the last 2 days of trade. Moreover, IRB Infra has moved above its 50-day simple moving average in today's trade. It trades higher than 30-day average but lower than 150 and 200-day moving average.