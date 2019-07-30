Sensex Today: Sensex ends 289 points lower, Nifty at 11,085; Coffee Day stock falls 20%

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), asset manager of Reliance Mutual Fund, on Monday reported 12.91 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.Muthoot Capital Q1: Net profit down 22.4% at Rs 13.6 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore, revenue up 26.3% at Rs 143.9 crore versus Rs 114 crore, YoY.
U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $57.16 per barrel and Brent crude added 0.4% to $63.99.
India's market regulator on Monday proposed tighter disclosure rules for shareholder advisory firms known as proxy advisors to avoid conflicts of interest.
Although limited in their presence in India, proxy advisors, which provide research to institutional investors, are a fixture in western markets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has flagged concerns that they may be subject to conflicts if they are providing companies with consultancy services at the same time as advising their shareholders.
Calling for 'Chinese Walls', or communications barriers, between these firms and their consultancy businesses, a SEBI-appointed working group said enhanced disclosures were necessary, including on relationships with financial institutions.
