Sensex Today: Sensex ends 382 points lower, Nifty at 10,948; YES Bank falls over 7%

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, plans to invest 2 trillion rupees ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
"This chronic increase in gold rates has been happening for the past 1.5 to 2 months now," quoted Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO adding that, "One of the major factors that are affecting this rate is the trade war between the USA and China. The longer it persists, the more fluctuations we will see. Besides, the increase in import duties has also contributed to this. Moreover, the poor returns of the equity market have forced the investors to drift to gold."
The Union Cabinet today tweaked the foreign direct investment rules (FDI) to make investments in sectors like mining and single brand retail more attractive to overseas players. The changes will result in making India a more attractive FDI destination, leading to benefits of increased investments, employment and growth, the government claims.
Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday said that it will raise funds up to Rs 1,500 crore through various means. The fundraising is subject to requisite approval."The bank's board at its meeting on August 28, 2019 have approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, or such other eligible security in one or more tranches, at price permissible under applicable law by way of one or more permitted modes of issuance, to eligible investors for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore," Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
On Wednesday late evening, India’s cabinet approved further liberalizing of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in digital media, coal mining, associated infrastructure and sales of fuels in an attempt to get economic growth back on track.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the NSE index, rising as much as 4.49%. Media reports here on Thursday said an enquiry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had found no merit in allegation of violation of securities laws by the firm.
Sensex Today: Indian markets are likely to see some volatility ahead of August derivative contracts’ expiry. Domestic investors also remained cautious ahead of GDP data for the April-June quarter due on Friday.
“Sentiment is a fair worry, consumer and business sentiment has to change,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management in Mumbai.
“The outcome of the trade war is also uncertain.”(Reuters)
Market extended losses to close on a bearish note in Thursday's trading session with NSE Nifty failing to hold on to 11,000 mark and BSE Sensex down more than 350 points. Banking & Financials dragged the major indices down while healthcare index helped in capping losses.
Sensex closed 382 points lower at 37,068 and Nifty50 ended the trade at 10,948.30, declining by 97 points.
