Sensex Today: Sensex ends 382 points lower, Nifty at 10,948; YES Bank falls over 7%

10:13 AM (1 year ago)

Gold prices on Wednesday nears Rs 40,000 mark again

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 300 to near the Rs 40,000 per 10 gm mark yet again. The yellow metal was at Rs 39,970 per 10 gm, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Gold had touched a little over Rs 40,000 earlier this week.

"This chronic increase in gold rates has been happening for the past 1.5 to 2 months now," quoted Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO adding that, "One of the major factors that are affecting this rate is the trade war between the USA and China. The longer it persists, the more fluctuations we will see. Besides, the increase in import duties has also contributed to this. Moreover, the poor returns of the equity market have forced the investors to drift to gold."