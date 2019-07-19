Sensex Today: Sensex ends 560 points down, Nifty at 11,419; Auto stocks decline

Sensex Today: Equity market closed with major losses on Friday's session, with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.50% each, amid heavy selling recorded in auto and financial stocks. BSE Sensex closed 560 points down at 38,337 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 ended at 11,419, by 177 points of decline, against the last close of11,474.
A day ahead of its June quarter earnings, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of British toy retailer Hamleys for about Rs 620 crore (GBP 67.96 million) in an all-cash deal."Reliance Brands has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL) through a special purpose vehicle company set up in the United Kingdom for cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million," Reliance Industries said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.
Oil rises after U.S. Navy destroys Iranian drone https://t.co/0Sr8aEjSto pic.twitter.com/2vEK60qWDR— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 19, 2019
Sensex Today: After opening broadly higher, equity markets erased early gains and trade in negative territory, pressured by selling interest in Auto and Media stocks. Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex currently trades 263 points down at 38,642 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 trades at 11,524, by 72 points of decline, against the last close of11,596.
Cyient reported Q1 net profit Rs899mn (up 9%) - expectation Rs1.25bn, EBITDA Rs1.43bn (up 9% YoY) - expectation Rs1.7bn, EBITDA margin 13.1% - expectation 14.6% and income Rs10.9bn (up 1% YoY) - expectation Rs11.6bn. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 19, 2019
ACC reported Q2 net profit Rs4.5bn (up 22% YoY), EBITDA Rs7.8bn (up 17% YoY, Adjusted for Employee separation charges in Q2CY18 of INR 438m]; Including this one off, EBIDTA is +25% YoY), Cement Realization at Rs 5255/t (+8% YoY; +12% QoQ) - expectation Rs4981/t. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 19, 2019
IT firm Cyeint stock was ranked as the top loser on BSE, after falling to a fresh 52-week low, as earnings reports of the company recorded losses on all fronts. This quarter-on-quarter performance by the tech giant, that is recorded as the worst in the past 10 years has led brokerage firms analysts rating cut on the stock.
"Our Q1 FY20 results were disappointing, we recorded a revenue of USD 156.6 million lower by 5.2% quarter-on-quarter and 2.6% year-on-year," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.
The stock opened with a gap down pattern, losing 3% to land at Rs 524.00, against the last closing price of Rs 544.15 on BSE and later fell over 11.40%to touch Rs 482.10, it's new 52- week low.
Cyient stock hits fresh 52-wk low after missing Q1 estimates
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today