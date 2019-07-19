Sensex Today: Sensex ends 560 points down, Nifty at 11,419; Auto stocks decline

9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Brands completes 100% acquisition of Hamleys

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

A day ahead of its June quarter earnings, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of British toy retailer Hamleys for about Rs 620 crore (GBP 67.96 million) in an all-cash deal.

"Reliance Brands has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL) through a special purpose vehicle company set up in the United Kingdom for cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million," Reliance Industries said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.