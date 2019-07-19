scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 560 points down, Nifty at 11,419; Auto stocks decline

Jul 19, 2019, Updated Jul 22, 2019, 12:25 PM IST

Sensex Today: Equity market closed with major losses on Friday's session, with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.50% each, amid heavy selling recorded in auto and financial stocks. BSE Sensex closed 560 points down at 38,337 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 ended at 11,419, by 177 points of decline, against the last close of11,474.

 

 

8:59 AM (1 year ago)

Results today

Listed companies namely Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, Dabur India, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bhageria Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Dhanuka Agritech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, JM Financial, Phillips Carbon Black, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Tokyo Plast International are due to submit their quarterly earnings report today.
9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Jet Airways RP gets claims worth Rs 24,887 crore

The resolution professional of the bankrupt Jet Airways Thursday said he has received claims worth Rs 24,887 crore in 16,643 claims, including Rs 8,462 crore by financial creditors, against the company. State Bank of India, the lead bank in the consortium, made a claim of Rs 1,644 crore, including cash credit inclusive of interest, term loans and bank guarantees issued but not invoked.

Significantly, the RP rejected a claim of Rs 229 crore from JetAir, the privately held company of founder Naresh Goyal, which was the general sales agent of Jet Airways and the holding company the Goyals's stake in the airline.

9:07 AM (1 year ago)

Pre- Open Session

Sensex pre opens 131 points higher at 39,077 and Nifty50 starts at 11623.95
9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Brands completes 100% acquisition of Hamleys

A day ahead of its June quarter earnings, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of British toy retailer Hamleys for about Rs 620 crore (GBP 67.96 million) in an all-cash deal.

"Reliance Brands has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL) through a special purpose vehicle company set up in the United Kingdom for cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million," Reliance Industries said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

9:15 AM (1 year ago)

Rana Kapoor looses $1 billion as Yes Bank share tanks

Yes Bank founder and former chief executive officer Rana Kapoor lost more than $1 billion as the bank's share fell to a fresh 52-week low on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Thursday. The scrip has been on selling spree and tanked over 78 per cent since August last year. Yes Bank shares plunged over 19 per cent to Rs 83.70 apiece in intra-day trade on Thursday after the private lender reported a 91 per cent decline in its net profit for the June quarter of FY20. The weak earnings prompted brokerages including Jefferies and JP Morgan to slash their price targets on the Yes Bank stock.


9:22 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens sharply higher

Rupee opens sharply higher at 68.75 agains the dollar. Yesterday Indian rupee, the domestic currency closed at 68.95per US dollar.

9:26 AM (1 year ago)

HDFC m-cap crosses Rs 4 lakh crore

HDFC's market capitalisation (m-cap) rose to Rs 4.04 lakh crore during the day's trade on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after its shares rallied more than 3 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,357, in an otherwise weak market. The m-cap was calculated at the stock's 52-week high price of Rs 2,357. HDFC was top gainer in the 30-share bluechip index, closing at Rs 2,343.85 apiece, up 2.52 per cent, on the BSE.

9:27 AM (1 year ago)

WNS profit after tax rises 23%

WNS (Holdings) posted a 23 per cent increase in profit after tax during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. The business process management major reported $27.6 million as consolidated profit after tax during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, in comparison to $22.4 million during the corresponding period in the year-ago period.

9:28 AM (1 year ago)

Govt seeks explanation from IndiGo

The government has sought explanations from InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent firm), on allegations of corporate governance lapses raised by co-founder and promoter Rakesh Gangwal.


In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company on Thursday said it received a communication on Wednesday from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) regarding the complaint.

The ministry's communication comes less than 10 days after Gangwal flagged concerns about corporate governance lapses at InterGlobe Aviation, especially certain related party transactions entered into by co-founder Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group    


9:29 AM (1 year ago)

NCLT allows govt to prosecute Deloitte, BSR

The NCLT has given a go-ahead to government to prosecute Deloitte and BSR Associates for their failure to detect and report the scams that took place across the now-bankrupt IL&FS group and 21 other entities, when they were the auditors of IL&FS Financial Services.

9:39 AM (1 year ago)

Global equities trades higher on hopes of Fed rate cut

Asian stocks gained and the dollar sagged on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official all but cemented expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut later this month.

U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday after a slow start as comments from New York Fed President John Williams helped cement expectations for an interest rate cut from the U.S. central bank at the end of the month.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-low inflation when interest rates are near zero and cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold, in a speech read as a strong argument in favor of quick action.

(Reuters)
10:19 AM (1 year ago)

Oil prices rise

Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.

 
10:26 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex Today: Market Update

Sensex Today: After opening broadly higher, equity markets erased early gains and trade in negative territory, pressured by selling interest in Auto and Media stocks. Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex currently trades 263 points down at 38,642 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 trades at 11,524, by 72 points of decline, against the last close of11,596.

 

10:59 AM (1 year ago)

Cyeint falls over 11% post results

Cyeint stock, the top loser on BSE, has lost over 11.40% in today's trade to Rs 482.10, its new 52- week low, after earnings reports of the company recorded losses on all fronts. Th etsock opened with a gap down pattern, losing 3%.

Cyient reported Q1 net profit Rs899mn (up 9%) - expectation Rs1.25bn, EBITDA Rs1.43bn (up 9% YoY) - expectation Rs1.7bn, EBITDA margin 13.1% - expectation 14.6% and income Rs10.9bn (up 1% YoY) - expectation Rs11.6bn. #MOMarketUpdates

— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 19, 2019
11:07 AM (1 year ago)

Acc Cement rises post results

ACC Cement stock price has risen 4.17% to Rs 1632.55 in the opening trade from the last close of Rs 1567.20. The stock later added 5.11% growh to touch intraday high of Rs 1647.30.




 
12:01 PM (1 year ago)

RIL shares trade witn minor gains ahead of result

Shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. stock price were trading 0.34% lower at Rs 1258 ahead of its quarterly results, ahead of quaterly earnings report, scheduled to be released to day.
12:33 PM (1 year ago)

Cyient stock hits fresh 52-wk low

IT firm Cyeint stock was ranked as the top loser on BSE, after falling to a fresh 52-week low, as earnings reports of the company recorded losses on all fronts. This quarter-on-quarter performance by the tech giant, that is recorded as the worst in the past 10 years has led brokerage firms analysts rating cut on the stock.

 

"Our Q1 FY20 results were disappointing, we recorded a revenue of USD 156.6 million lower by 5.2% quarter-on-quarter and 2.6% year-on-year," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

 

The stock opened with a gap down pattern, losing 3% to land at Rs 524.00, against the last closing price of Rs 544.15 on BSE and later fell over 11.40%to touch Rs 482.10, it's new 52- week low.

12:43 PM (1 year ago)

Markets fall further

Market has fallen further by the afternoon session, with auto and financial stocks trading with high bearish interest, amid corporate earnings season.

Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex currently trades 400 points down at 38,497 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 trades at 11,524, by 122 points of decline, against the last close of11,474.
1:17 PM (1 year ago)

L&T Power Business bags significant order from DVC

L&T Power has announced the bourses that the business has won significant valued orders from Damodar Valley Corporation  (DVC)

"The contract is for set up of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems in three power plants of DVC - Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW), Mejia Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW) and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (2x600 MW) - in West Bengal" the statement read.

It further added, "Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, to curtail SO2emissions."

 
1:20 PM (1 year ago)

Dr. Reddy's announces launch of new tablets in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy's today has announced the exchanges, the launch of over-the counter, store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended Release Tablets in the U.S. Market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The statement read "We are pleased to be expanding our pseudoephedrine-based product offering in time for the cough, cold and allergy season," says Milan Kalawadia, Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. "We look forward to collaborating with our customers to provide high-quality, affordable alternatives to consumers."

 
