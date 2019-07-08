scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 792 points down, Nifty at 11,558; Jet Airways hits lower circuit

Jul 08, 2019, Updated Jul 08, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

Sensex Today: It was a mayhem today at the Dalal street, with key equity indices Sensex and Nifty falling over 2% each, just one day post the Budget 2019 announcement amid strong selling in global equities. Sensex on Monday's trade fell a whopping 792 down to close at 38,726 level, while the broader index Nifty50 ended at 11,558, at a loss of 252 points.

 

 

8:54 AM (1 year ago)

US stocks rally on Friday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
U.S. stocks hit a record last week amid expectations that the Fed will lower earlier suggested interest rates by at least a quarter percentage point by its July meeting.
8:55 AM (1 year ago)

Asian stocks subdued

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks today edged down as strong US jobs report casted doubts on the anticipated Fed rates cut. Stocks fell across the region with Chinese and South Korean stocks underperforming.

8:56 AM (1 year ago)

Crude oil rises

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Crude oil prices rose higher as geopolitical risks remained high after Iran announced to increase to 3.5 levels of uranium enrichment, which is above the limit set under the 2015 nuclear accord. Brent crude also added gains to earlier sessions backed by on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.


8:59 AM (1 year ago)

FII and DII turnover

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
As per provisional data available with the exchanges, the net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment(FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 89.38 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought investments worth Rs 275.63 crore Friday.

9:09 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-open Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Nifty pre-open choppy on Monday as Metal and Realty stocks weighted down on indices while buyng inerest was seen in FMCG and banking stocks. 

Sensex is trading up by 19 points at level 39,532 at the pre-opening session, while Nifty is down to 11,791, at a loss 19 points.
9:10 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian markets like Nikkei, Hong Kong and Taiwan Index slipped nearly 1% on news that Morgan Stanley has downgraded global markets. In Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty traded down 67.5 pts at levels around 11,770, indicating a red opening on Dalal Street today.

US market fell from all-time highs on Friday after strong jobs report dampens hope of a rate cut by the.
9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Results Today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Delta Corp, Goa Carbon and Steel Strips will announced their results today.
9:31 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex opened at a loss of  37 down at 39,476.38 level, and broader index Nifty50 started today with a fall to 11,770.40 level, at a loss of 40 points.
9:34 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex is currently falling a at steep level and currently trades 437 down at 39,075 level, and broader index Nifty50 fell to 11,674, at a loss of 136points. All the sectors are currently trading in the negative territory.
10:15 AM (1 year ago)

PNB falls over 6% after BPSL fraud case

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Punjab National Bank slipped over 5% after the bank was hit with yet another fraud worth Rs 3,805.15 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), just over a year after a major fraud worth Rs 13,700 crore involving diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Following the news, PNB share price formed a gap down chart pattern with the opening bell and opened at a loss of 6.67% to its intraday low of Rs 76.30. Although later, the stock made a fresh low by falling 8.13% to Rs 75.10.

10:23 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Major indices are dropping with around 1% fall as global equities comes under pressure. Only 6 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 9 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50 are trading on a positive end.

Sectorally, all the indices are declining. PSU bank is the top declining sector today with almost 4% fall, followed by fall in Auto, CPSE and Realty stocks with over 2% decline
10:42 AM (1 year ago)

Top Losers/ Gainers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The 30-share index was trading 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,107.72 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and HUL, falling up to 3.44 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Infosys, ITC, Vedanta and PowerGrid were among the gainers, rising up to 6 per cent.
11:38 AM (1 year ago)

Mindtree slips 11%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The stock price of Mindtree fell over 11% today after the company on Friday announced that its executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive vice chairman & chief operating officer (COO) N S Parthasarathy, and managing director & chief executive officer Rostow Ravanan submitted their resignations as board members as well as employees of the company.

The stock price of Mindtree  opened at a loss of 3.05% to Rs 861 against the previous close of Rs 864.05 and later fell further to Rs 766.25, at a decline of 11.31%. The Mindtree stock has fallen 15.84% in the past 4 consecutive days.

Mindtree stock trades mere 2.08% away from 52-week low of Rs 752.60. Mindtree stock is currently trading 100 points or 11.60% down at Rs 763.85 on BSE.
    
Overall 1.3 lakh shares and 37.5 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSe, respectively.
1:05 PM (1 year ago)

YES Bank share rises over 6%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
YES Bank share rises over 6% after private lender confirms financial position to be sound and stable and appointed 2 top management leaders.

The stock today is trading at a wide range of Rs 8.65. In the pre-opening session, the stock price of YES Bank fell 2.83% to touch an intraday low of Rs 85.70, also its new 52-week low.

Although, after the press release there was a trend reversal observed today, as the stock has been on a consecutive fall for the last 4 days.

The Yes Bank share opened at Rs 87 against the last closing price of Rs 88.20, but later gained bullish momentum to rise 7.2% to the day's high of Rs 94.55.

The stock price of YES bank, currently quotes Rs 94.25, at a rise of5.90 points or 6.69% on BSE. Overall 96.2 lakh shares and 1,415.5 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively.
1:20 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty have fallen further into negative territory Monday.

Sensex is currently trading 660 down at 38,849 level, and broader index Nifty50 fell to 11,597, at a loss of 213 points.
2:55 PM (1 year ago)

Maruti Suzuki hits new 52-week low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) declined almost 6% to a new 52-week low today after the vehicle manufacturing giant informed bourses on Friday that it has cut vehicle production for the 5th consecutive month in June, amid investigation probed by CCI over implementation of the company's discount control policy vis-a-vis dealers.

Initially, the share price of Maruti Suzuki opened at a loss of 1.2% to Rs 6,287.00
against the previous closing price of Rs 6,364.75. Later the Maruti stock fell 5.96% to an intraday low of Rs 5,985.55, also its new 52-week low.

The stock prize of automobile giant has fallen 8.19% consecutively in last 2 days and trades below 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock has formed a gap down chart pattern with a fall of almost 25 points today at 12:05 pm.

A total of 0.73 lakh shares and 14.7 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively. Overall, Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen over 35% in one year, over 18% in 6 months and around 14% over the last month.
3:15 PM (1 year ago)

Biocon slips to a 2-year low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Biocon limited today slipped to a 2-year low after US FDA issued the pharma giant 12 observations to Malaysian facilities post pre-approval inspection

3:19 PM (1 year ago)

Market Meltdown

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further into bearish territory in the last hour of trade,  each declining around 2%,  backed with declines in Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank over 2.95% each.
3:53 PM (1 year ago)

Jet Airways hits lower circuit for 4th straight day

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 59.70 for the fourth straight day after media reported that the government has ordered Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the grounded airline and its group companies for alleged diversion of funds, indulging in malpractices and other financial irregularities found during an inspection.

Compared to the last closing price of Rs 62.80, the Jet airways stock opened with a gap down char pattern, at a loss of 4.94% or 3.10 points, to hit the lower circuit of the day at Rs 59.70.

Currently at the share traded volume of mere 5,671 shares on BSE and 25,697 shares on NSE, there are only sellers and no bidders (buyers) for the stock. The stock has fallen over 11 % in the last week and almost over 80% in the past one year-period.

4:03 PM (1 year ago)

Closing Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell into bearish territory Monday backed by strong selling in major sectors amid weak domestic and global cues


Sensex on Monday's trade fell a whopping 792 down to close at 38,726 level, while the broader index Nifty50 ended at 11,558, at a loss of 252 points.

Sectorally, highest fall was seen on CPSE sector, at a fall of almost 5%, followed by more than 3% decline registered in Realty, Auto, Infra, PSE and Media indices, over 2% fall in Energy, Consumption, Financial Services, Metal and various Banking indices.
