Sensex Today: Sensex ends 792 points down, Nifty at 11,558; Jet Airways hits lower circuit

Maruti Suzuki hits new 52-week low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) declined almost 6% to a new 52-week low today after the vehicle manufacturing giant informed bourses on Friday that it has cut vehicle production for the 5th consecutive month in June, amid investigation probed by CCI over implementation of the company's discount control policy vis-a-vis dealers.Initially, the share price of Maruti Suzuki opened at a loss of 1.2% to Rs 6,287.00against the previous closing price of Rs 6,364.75. Later the Maruti stock fell 5.96% to an intraday low of Rs 5,985.55, also its new 52-week low.The stock prize of automobile giant has fallen 8.19% consecutively in last 2 days and trades below 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock has formed a gap down chart pattern with a fall of almost 25 points today at 12:05 pm.A total of 0.73 lakh shares and 14.7 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively. Overall, Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen over 35% in one year, over 18% in 6 months and around 14% over the last month.