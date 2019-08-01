Sensex Today: Sensex falls 787 points intra day, ends 462 points lower

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June mainly due to a contraction in oil-related sectors as well as in cement production, according to official data.
The eight core sectors- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year.
According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 per cent.
Fiscal deficit in the first three months of financial year 2019-20 widened to Rs 4.32 lakh crore, or 61.4 per cent of the budgetary target. Data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday showed that the fiscal deficit in the year ago period was 68.7 per cent of the budget estimate.
The government has retained the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 7.03 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year.
The total receipts for the April-June period was recorded at Rs 2.89 lakh crore, which is 13.9 per cent of the budget estimates, as opposed to 15.3 per cent in the year-ago period. The government has set a total receipts target of 20.80 lakh crore for the financial year 2019-20.
India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's July sales (year-on-year) slumped 36.3% to 98,210 units. The company sold 154,150 units in the corresponding month last year.
