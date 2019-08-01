Sensex Today: Sensex falls 787 points intra day, ends 462 points lower

10:16 AM (1 year ago)

Growth of eight core sectors slows down to 0.2% in June

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June mainly due to a contraction in oil-related sectors as well as in cement production, according to official data.

The eight core sectors- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year.

According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 per cent.