Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 174 points higher; Nifty at 12,037

9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Asian shares traded lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump he plans to close the trade deal with China after the 2020 presidential election."In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," he told reporters in London.Japan's Nikkei dropped 1% in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%.While Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng dropped almost 300 points, Taiwan Index dropped 68 points, followed by marginal declines in KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai CompOn Wall Street, indices declined for the third consecutive session, with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.29%, followed by the S&P 500 index that lost 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite that dropped 0.93%.