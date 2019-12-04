scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 174 points higher; Nifty at 12,037

Dec 04, 2019, Updated Dec 04, 2019, 4:16 PM IST

Share Market Today: Domestic equity indices closed on a bullish note, tracking gains in Asian markets following reports that China and America were moving closer to a trade deal. BSE Sensex closed 174 points higher at 40,850 and NSE Nifty ended at 12,037, rising 43 points against its previous close. All the sector-based indices except realty turned green by the closing hour, with nearly 2% rise in PSU banks, followed 1.5% advance in IT, metal and banking indices. Tata Motors, YES Bank, ICICI bank, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers by the closing session of Wednesday, while Reliance Industries, L&T, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were among the top losers.Share Market Today: Domestic equity indices turned bullish, tracking gains in Asian markets following reports that China and America were moving closer to a trade deal. BSE Sensex traded 164 points higher at 40,840 and NSE Nifty traded at 12,050, rising 56 points against its previous close. All the sector-based indices turned green, with 2% rise in PSU banks, followed 1.5% advance in IT, metal and banking indices. Tata Motors, YES Bank, ICICI bank, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on Wednesday, while Reliance Industries, L&T, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were among the top losers.

 

 

 

9:29 AM (1 year ago)

Sectors Today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sectorally, except IT and pharma, all the other sector-based indices traded in the red, with nearly 2% fall in metal scrips.
9:30 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In domestic cues, market participants hoped for another rate cut ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision, scheduled on Thursday. Market sentiments were also dampened after the quarterly GDP fell to 6-year low at 4.5%. Globally, markets saw sell-offs after the US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.

 
9:31 AM (1 year ago)

Morning losers and gainers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
YES Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Coal India were among the top losers in Wednesday's trading session. Top performers in today's trade were Tata Motors, Infratel TCS, ICICI Bank and Wipro.

 
9:33 AM (1 year ago)

Last Closing

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Tuesday, domestic equity market ended on a bearish note, with BSE S&P Sensex ending 126 points lower at 40,675 and NSE Nifty50 closing 54 points lower at 11,994.

9:34 AM (1 year ago)

Stocks in the news

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
CSB Bank, YES Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance among other are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday's trading session according to the latest developments.

9:35 AM (1 year ago)

CSB Bank lists today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Kerala-based CSB Bank will list on BSE and NSE today.

The initial public offer (IPO) of CSB Bank was subscribed 87 times on November 26. The IPO through which the bank plans to raise Rs 410 crore started on November 22. While the portion meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 164.68 times, qualified institutional buyers and retail investors put in bids for 62.18 times and 44.53 times for the shares allocated for them.

9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian shares traded lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump he plans to close the trade deal with China after the 2020 presidential election.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," he told reporters in London.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1% in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%.

While Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng dropped almost 300 points, Taiwan Index dropped 68 points, followed by marginal declines in KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp

On Wall Street, indices declined for the third consecutive session, with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.29%, followed by the S&P 500 index that lost 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite that dropped 0.93%.
9:48 AM (1 year ago)

Punjab Sind Bank declines 1%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Punjab Sind Bank traded 1% lower on Wednesday, after the bank announced board meet scheduled for December 6, 2019, to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP for up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.

 
9:53 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens at 71.80

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Rupee opened lower at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday against the Tuesday's closing value of 71.68 per dollar.
9:59 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.

Domestic equity market indices too traded on a bearish note Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in Asian markets amid growing uncertainties about US-China trade deal talks.

Domestic investors are also taking a cautious stance ahead of Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome, which is due on Thursday.

Internationally, investors were worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.
10:06 AM (1 year ago)

CSB Bank settles at Rs 275 against the issue price of Rs 195

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The CSB Bank stock settled at Rs 275 in the pre-open session, also its opening price on BSE and NSE, that was 80 points or 41% higher against the issue price of Rs 195 per share.

CSB Bank stock price has made an intraday high at Rs 295, rising 100 points or 51% from the issue price of Rs 195 apiece.

 
10:15 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee slips 12 paise to 71.78 against US dollar

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Indian rupee was trading 12 paise lower at 71.78 to the US dollar in early deals. 

As per currency analysts, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal and sixth straight cut by Reserve Bank.

10:16 AM (1 year ago)

Trade deal concerns

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
US President Donald Trump has announced imposition of tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as indicated that a deal with China might not be happening till next year's US presidential polls
10:25 AM (1 year ago)

HDFC AMC declines 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) stock price fell 3% on Wednesday, after the company announced that it's promoters, Standard Life Investments will be selling 2.2% stake in the company through Offer For Sale (OFS).

The stock price of HDFC AMC fell to the day's low of Rs 3,333.85, declining 3% against its last closing price of Rs 3,441.45 on BSE.



 
11:04 AM (1 year ago)

SBI Mutual Fund buys 3 cr shares of Crompton Greaves

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Crompton Greaves shares traded higher on Wednesday after the company announced that SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.01 crores shares of the company through a bulk deal. The share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 2% to the day's high of Rs 251.35 against the last closing of Rs 246.20 on BSE. SBI MF bought 3.01 crores shares at an average price of Rs 249.2 per share, totaling the deal value to Rs 750 crore.

 
12:08 PM (1 year ago)

Market turns flat with negative bias, sectors turn green

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: After opening lower, domestic equity indices turned volatile to trade flat with negative bias amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex trades 30 points lower at 40,645 and NSE Nifty50 traded 5 points lower at 11,988. On the sectoral front, except FMCG and metal, all the other sector-based indices turned green, with pharma and PSU banking advancing 1% each.
12:16 PM (1 year ago)

Max India falls 5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The share price of Max India declined nearly 5% after the company announced that the IRDAI has approved the divestment of 51% stake of Max India in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North. Max India share price fell 4.8% to the day's low of Rs 76.50, against the previous closing of Rs 80.40, following the news.

 
12:35 PM (1 year ago)

YES Bank rises 5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share price of YES Bank rose nearly 5% on Wednesday to the day's high of Rs 62.35, against the previous closing price of Rs 59.50. YES Bank has sold its entire holding of 13.77 lakh equity shares, amounting to 5.49% (stake) of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions Limited, bulk deal data on BSE showed.

 
12:49 PM (1 year ago)

Apollo Tyres enters Saudi Arabia

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Apollo Tyres share price rose 1.4% to Rs 168.50, against the last closing value of Rs 166.10 today. In a clarification reply to the exchanges BSE and NSE, the firm said it is entering Saudi Arabia through a tie-up with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company Limited.

"Company is related to its tie-up with a distributor in Saudi Arabia for sales in Saudi Arabia only, through its wholly owned step-subsidiary in the Middle East," company said in the exchange filing.

The tie-up does not have any material impact on the firm as the current sales of Saudi Arabia is less than 0.5 % of company's turnover, the filing added.
1:06 PM (1 year ago)

IRB infra declines 2%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers fell 2.1% to the day's low of Rs 70.50 today. The company announced that in a board meet, scheduled for December 6, 2019, the company aims to consider issue of non-convertible bonds.
