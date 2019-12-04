Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 174 points higher; Nifty at 12,037

Specials
Shares of Kerala-based CSB Bank will list on BSE and NSE today.
The initial public offer (IPO) of CSB Bank was subscribed 87 times on November 26. The IPO through which the bank plans to raise Rs 410 crore started on November 22. While the portion meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 164.68 times, qualified institutional buyers and retail investors put in bids for 62.18 times and 44.53 times for the shares allocated for them.
