Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex ends 70 points higher; Nifty at 11,895

9:16 AM (1 year ago)

Aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on AGR dues

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started the initial process of claiming its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues from telcos, directing them to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court's October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations.

As per an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Post the announcement, shares of telecom stock closed lower on Thursday.