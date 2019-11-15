scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex ends 70 points higher; Nifty at 11,895

Nov 15, 2019, Updated Nov 18, 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Share Market Today: Equity indices Sensex and Nifty erased all gains from Friday's trade and closed 0.20% higher each by the closing bell. Sensex has ended the day's trade at 40,356 level, at a rise of 70 points, while Nifty50 rose 23 points to end at 11,895 level today. On the sectoral front, banking, pharma, media and financial services' sectors ended in the green, while FMCG, metal, realty, auto and IT closed in the red. Tata Motors, Airtel, SBI, ONGC and SAIL were among the top gainers on Friday's trade, while Indian Oil, Cipla, BPCL, Grasim and Nestle India were the worst performers on the indices today. Asian markets rallied amid record closing of S&P 500 on the Wall Street on account of trade deal revival hopes.

 

8:43 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks jumped on Friday, propelled by a record close of S&P 500 after the White House comments suggested that Washington and Beijing were close to striking a trade deal, that revived hopes the end of the 16-month old tariff war.


MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.58%.

On the Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.08 points, or 0.04% to 8,479.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.63 points, or 0.01% to 27,781.96, while the S&P 500 gained 2.59 points, or 0.08% to 3,096.63.
8:47 AM (1 year ago)

Crude price rises

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
U.S. crude prices rebounded after sliding Thursday on rising U.S. crude inventories. Global benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.45% at $62.56 per barrel.
8:54 AM (1 year ago)

Gold erases gains

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Gold retreated from gains, prompted by trade deal uncertainty. Spot gold was last trading at $1,467.50 per ounce, down 0.23%.

 
8:55 AM (1 year ago)

FII back to negative, DII turn positive

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 562.05 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 82.74 crore on Thursday.

 
9:00 AM (1 year ago)

Voda Idea posts Rs 51k cr loss

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Vodafone Idea, India's leading telecom operator posted highest ever by any Indian firm on Thursday by reporting consolidated net loss that widened to Rs 50,921.90 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 from net loss of Rs 4,973.80 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 4,873.90 crore in the June quarter.

The revenue of the Vodafone Idea rose 42% yearly to Rs 11,146.4 crore during the second quarter

The apex court ruled in favour of the government last month and directed telecom companies,  to pay dues as demanded by the DoT. Post the apex court order, the company has estimated liability of Rs 44,150 crore and made provisioning of Rs 25,680 crore in the Q2FY20.

Read more
9:04 AM (1 year ago)

Trade deal uncertainity

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Globally, investors currently await progress in talks between the United States and China, aimed at ending their 16-month-long trade war, where cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reaching a deal.

 
9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Airtel suffers quarterly loss of Rs 23,045 cr

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


 Airtel reported staggering loss to the tune of Rs 23,045 crore, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.

Company sais exceptional charge pertaining to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore towards the AGR dues included principal of Rs 6,164 crore, interest of Rs 12,219 crore, penalty of Rs 3,760 crore, and interest on penalty of Rs 6,307 crore.

"On the AGR verdict of the Supreme Court, we continue to engage with the government and are evaluating various options available to us," said Airtel CEO for India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal.

Bharti Airtel' sconsolidated revenue of was up by 4.7% yearly at Rs 21,199 crore in the just-ended quarter.

Read more
9:07 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex, Nifty trades higher in pre-open session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: At the pre-open session of Friday, Sensex trades 71 points higher at 49,357 level and Nifty trades 0.14% or 17 points higher at 11,899

 
9:12 AM (1 year ago)

Vedanta Q2 profit jumps 61%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Vedanta posted 60% growth in its Q2 consolidated net profit on a yearly basis to Rs 2,158 crore compared to Rs 1,343 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The mining company saw a one-time deferred tax benefit of Rs 1,891 crore in the quarter.

The mining company's consolidated revenue declined 3% to Rs 21,958 crore during July-September quarter as compared to Rs 22,705, recorded during the same period last year.

Following the result announcement on Thursday, shares of Vedanta declined 3.68% and touched an intraday low of Rs 142.8 on the BSE.

Read more
9:16 AM (1 year ago)

Aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on AGR dues

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started the initial process of claiming its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues from telcos, directing them to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court's October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations.

As per an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Post the announcement, shares of telecom stock closed lower on Thursday.


Read more

 
9:20 AM (1 year ago)

ONGC Q2 profit slips 37%, revenue down 10%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported 37% yearly decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,486.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against consolidated net profit of Rs 8,730.83 crore in the year-ago period. Company said that the decline in net profit was on back of falling oil prices and declining production.

ONGC's consolidated revenue from operation fell by 10.5% to Rs 101,554 crore yearly.

On standalone basis, company's net profit declined 24% to Rs 6,263.13 crore, while revenue slipped by 12.49% to Rs 24,492 crore on the yearly basis.

Read more
9:23 AM (1 year ago)

Market opens higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex opened 121 points to 40,408.20, against the last closing value of 40,286.48, and Nifty50 started the day 34 points higher at 11,904.20, against the previous closing price of 11,870
 
9:24 AM (1 year ago)

WPI dips to 40-month low of 0.16%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In October month, India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation fell to a 40-month low at 0.16% while, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation rose to 4.6%, the highest in 16 months.

WPI was -0.09% in June 2016.

Low weightage of food prices in the (WPI) index, subdued prices of non-food articles and dip in prices of the manufactured items have kept the WPI for the October month low.

Read more
9:35 AM (1 year ago)

SAIL posts Q2 loss at Rs 342 cr

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
SAIL posted a loss of Rs 342.84 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal The country's largest steel maker posted the loss on back of demand contraction and moderation in prices. The stock price of SAIL has fallen 2.55% today to the day's low of Rs 36.35 on the BSE, against the last price of Rs 37.30.

 
9:49 AM (1 year ago)

Vodafone shares hits all-time low for the 2nd session today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Vodafone Idea shares hit another all-time low for the second straight session today. The stock price of Vodafone Idea on Friday fell 11% to another fresh all-time low and a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2.61, against the last closing price of Rs 2.95 on the BSE. On Thursday, Vodafone Idea shares dropped 21% intraday to hit an all-time low of Rs 2.90 on the BSE.
9:54 AM (1 year ago)

Market losers and gainers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Tata Motors, Airtel, SBI, ONGC and SAIL were among the top gainers in the Friday's early trade, while Inidan Oil, Cipla, BPCL, Grasim and Nestle India were the worst performers on the indices today.
10:00 AM (1 year ago)

Sectors Today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today:  On the sectoral front, except pharma and realty indices, that declined 0.05-0.20% today, all the other indices traded in the green, with highest advance, up to 3% registered in PSU Banks, followed by 0.70% rise in banks and auto scrips, and 0.50% advance in financials and private banking stocks.
10:05 AM (1 year ago)

Vodafone shares trade higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Vodafone shares recovered from early losses to trade 3% higher after the company replied on the clarification notice by the bourses, over media reports suggesting that Aditya Birla Group will not infuse any more frsh equity in the company.

"The Company can not provide any clarification / confirmation with regard to the above news item as it is not privy to discussions or decisions, if any, of the Aditya Birla Group in this regard. Further, the Board of  Directors has not discussed anything at any of its meeting on the captioned subject," the company filed in the exchanges yesterday.

Therefore, the question of not disclosing the same to the stock exchanges does not arise, it added.

Read more
10:20 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Rupee opens higher at 71.79 against the US dollar at the interbank forex exchange, compared to its yesterday's close of 71.97 per dollar, on back of optimistic hopes over US-Chine trade deal.
10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Market at day's high

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Currently, equity indices are trading at day's high levels. Sensex has made an intraday high of 40,623.30, after rising 363 points against the last closing of 40,286.48, while Nifty 50 has risen 81 points to 11,951 as compared to the earlier closing of 11,870 level.
