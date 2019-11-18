Sensex Today: Share market ends in red, Sensex closes 72 points lower; Nifty at 11,894

Share Market Today: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses by afternoon trading session of Monday, and closed lower for the day. BSE Sensex closed 72 points lower at 40,284 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,894 level, rising 1 point compared to last close of 11,895 level. Strength in media, metal, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, while weakness in banking & financial, auto, FMCG and IT stocks capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down. The worst performers on Monday's afternoon trade were YES Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra and HeroMotoCorp, whereas top performers included UPL, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum and Hindalco Industries.