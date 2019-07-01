scorecardresearch
Sensex Today updates: Sensex closes 291 points higher; Nifty at 11,865; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC top gainers

Jul 01, 2019, Updated Jul 01, 2019, 3:49 PM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today.  While Sensex rose 291 points to 39,686, Nifty gained 76 points to 11,865.

9:50 AM (2 years ago)

FII/DIIs action

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 513.91 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 182.4 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

11:31 AM (2 years ago)

Reliance Infrastructure falls on downgrade in bank loan facilities

Reliance Infrastructure falls as much as 7.19 percent in morning trade after Brickwork Ratings downgraded its bank loan facilities. Stock is down 6.49 percent at 51.90 on BSE
12:36 PM (2 years ago)

Reliance Infra share price falls up to 10%

Reliance Infrastructure share price fell in trade today after the Anil Ambani-led firm said Brickwork Ratings (BWR) downgraded the rating on the company's bank loan facilities worth Rs 1,151 crore to D from C, citing deterioration in credit risk profile and weakening of the financial/debt servicing profile owing to substantial losses reported during FY19. Reliance Infrastructure share price fell up to 10% to an intra day low of 49.95 on BSE
12:41 PM (2 years ago)

Monsoon deficiency falls

June ended with 33 per cent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 per cent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, monsoon is likely to become active this week.

IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.

Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, Mahapatra said.  

Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between
2:29 PM (2 years ago)

GE Power India bags two contracts, stock rises

GE Power India says got two contracts worth Rs 1,573 crore. Company says contracts to supply and install systems for two NTPC coal plants. GE Power India shares trading up 2.20% percent at 884 level.
2:32 PM (2 years ago)

Godrej Properties share hits all-time high

Godrej Properties shares hit life-high at Rs 1,065, rallying 6 percent intra-day. Stock is trading up 5.45 percent at  1056 level
3:03 PM (2 years ago)

Sentiment on Sensex

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 are trading in the green.
3:07 PM (2 years ago)

Bajaj Auto share price rises on June sales

Bajaj Auto logged a 4 per cent jump in motorcycle sales to 3,51,291 units in June 2019. The company had sold 3,37,752 units during the same month last year. The stock was trading 2.67% higher at 2903 level.
3:18 PM (2 years ago)

IndusInd Bank share price rises as Nomura maintains bullish stance

IndusInd Bank share price rises over 2% to 1441 level after Japanese brokerage Nomura maintains buy position on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775. Nomura said past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19% return on equities.
9:42 AM (2 years ago)

Market action on Friday

On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 39,586.41 down by 191 points or by 0.48% and  NSE Nifty ended at 11788 down by 52 points or by 0.45%, respectively.