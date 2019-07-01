Sensex Today updates: Sensex closes 291 points higher; Nifty at 11,865; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC top gainers

12:41 PM (2 years ago)

Monsoon deficiency falls

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

June ended with 33 per cent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 per cent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, monsoon is likely to become active this week.





IMD's Additional Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring good rainfall to central India, including Odisha and parts of Rajasthan.Parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may not benefit due to this low pressure area and it is unlikely that these states will get rainfall because of it, Mahapatra said.Private weather forecaster Skymet's Managing Director Jatin Singh said monsoon surge is expected from June 30 to July 15 with a short break in between