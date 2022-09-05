Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to trade cautiously today; Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens today

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade cautiously on Monday open amid weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly negative opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 33 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,506.

Asian shares slipped today while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. Wall Street fared better as S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures rose 0.2 per cent.

Here are the Live updates from the stock markets:

* Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank would open for public subscription today. The issue would conclude on September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at Rs 500-525 per share for its Rs 832-crore initial share offer.

* Previous session: Sensex had closed 37 points or 0.06 per cent up at 58,803 on Friday, while Nifty had declined 3 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 17,540.