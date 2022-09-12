Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat ahead of August's retail inflation data

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday are likely to stage a flat opening ahead of retail inflation data for August, scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm. Asian share markets rallied today and Wall Street looked to extend Friday's bounce and S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 per cent, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.2 per cent.

Investors turned cautious today ahead of the release of August retail inflation numbers; and industrial output (IIP) data for July.

Here are the stock market Live updates: