Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open flat ahead of August's retail inflation data

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday are likely to stage a flat opening ahead of retail inflation data for August, scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm. Asian share markets rallied today and Wall Street looked to extend Friday's bounce and S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 per cent, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.2 per cent.
Investors turned cautious today ahead of the release of August retail inflation numbers; and industrial output (IIP) data for July.
Here are the stock market Live updates:
"Last Friday’s rejection trades on approach to 17,900 revives collapse fears, having fallen about 4.5 per cent, the last time Nifty rose above 17,900, on August 19. But the main difference this time is that last Friday’s dip was accompanied by decline in VIX, as opposed to a rise in VIX on August 19. This encourages us to look for 18,160-18,600 in the near term. Alternatively, inability to float above 17,750, will negate our bullish bias, and revisit chances of 17,000-16,650, should 17,450 give away as well," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 105 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 59,793 pn Friday, while broader NSE Nifty had moved 35 points or 0.19 per cent higher to settle at 17,833.
Ambuja Cement and Delta Corp are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 2,132.42 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 1,167.56 crore worth of shares on September 9, provisional NSE data showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 39,000, 39,500 and 40,000 strikes with total open interest of 77,909, 75,248 and 69,268 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 40,500 and 39,000 strikes which added 55,376 and 26,331 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 38,300 strike, which shed 4,656 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 40,500, 41,000 and 41,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,15,584, 74,641 and 62,920 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 40,500 and 44,000 strikes which added 82,554 and 47,180 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 40,200 strike, which shed 8,637 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,000, 17,500 and 17,700 strikes with total open interest of 1,56,258, 84,311 and 83,272 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,000 and 17,900 strikes which added 89,713 and 62,049 contracts, respectively. Put unwinding was seen at 16,800 strike, which shed 39,855 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,000, 17900, and 17,800 strikes with total open interest of 1,42,959, 1,28,903 and 74,848 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 19,000 and 17,900 strikes which added 96,681 and 84,298 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 17,600 strike, which shed 3,897 contracts, NSE data, as on September 9 (3:30 pm), showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a tad higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 21.5 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,863.5.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today