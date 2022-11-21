Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty trades below 18,250; Dr Reddy's, M&M, Nestle among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Monday, tracking a decline in Asian equities due to fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China and fears of an extended US Federal Reserve tightening cycle. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.10 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.36 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 2.55 per cent. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 751 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 890 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Dr Reddy's, M&M, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.80 per cent. In contrast, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers.
Sensex falls 235 points or 0.38 per cent to trade at 61,428, Nifty moves 66 points or 0.36 per cent lower to trade at 18,242
Zomato: The online food aggregator's co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned on Friday.
Jet Airways: The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said it is committed to completing the takeover of and restarting the airline.
PB Fintech: The parent of online insurance aggregator, Policybazaar, has invested $2 million for a 26.72 per cent stake in YKNP Marketing Management for access to UAE banks.
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB and Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 751.20 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 890.45 crore worth of shares on November 18, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 82 points or 0.45 per cent to trade at 18,265.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 87 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 61,663 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 36 points or 0.20 per cent lower to settle at 18,308.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today