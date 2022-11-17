Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty expected to open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a lower opening on Thursday amid weak global cues. Strong US retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve officials dampened the recent investor sentiment that the central bank would soften its pace of interest rate hikes.
Asian shares declined today, in sync with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.40 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.22 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.67 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.33 per cent.
Back home, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell stock in a second consecutive session. FIIs offloaded net of Rs 386 crore equities, while domestic investors purchased Rs 1,437 crore of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
One 97 Communications: SoftBank Group Corp aims to sell shares worth up to $215 million in Paytm's parent through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by news agency Reuters. (Read more)
State Bank of India: SBI expects corporate loans to grow 14 per cent to 15 per cent this financial year, a top executive said.
Jaguar Land Rover: The luxury carmaker's CEO Thierry Bollore would resign due to personal reasons, parent Tata Motors said.
Gail: Oil minister Hardeep S Puri said he hopes the gas supply disruption issue between Gail (India) and a former unit of Russia's Gazprom would be resolved.
Hindustan Zinc: The company announced an interim per-share dividend of Rs 15.50, its second for the fiscal year.
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 386.06 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,437.40 crore worth of shares on November 16, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 88.5 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 18,391.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 108 points or 0.17 per cent to hit a record closing of 61,981 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 6 points or 0.03 per cent higher to settle at 18,410.
