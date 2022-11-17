Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty expected to open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a lower opening on Thursday amid weak global cues. Strong US retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve officials dampened the recent investor sentiment that the central bank would soften its pace of interest rate hikes.

Asian shares declined today, in sync with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower.

Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.40 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.22 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.67 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.33 per cent.

Back home, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell stock in a second consecutive session. FIIs offloaded net of Rs 386 crore equities, while domestic investors purchased Rs 1,437 crore of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Here are the share market Live Updates: