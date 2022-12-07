Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower ahead of RBI policy outcome

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. The Reserve Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent. Asian markets declined in early deals as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.62 per cent, South Korea's Kospi moved 0.42 per cent lower, China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.24 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.31 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes dropped sharply. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 635.35 crore equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors offloaded Rs 558.67 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

US stocks

Dow Jones fell 1.03 per cent to settle at 33,596.34. S&P 500 index slipped 1.44 per cent to end the session at 3,941.26. Nasdaq moved 2 per cent lower to close at 11,014.89.

Stocks in F&O ban

GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 635.35 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 558.67 crore worth of shares on December 6, provisional NSE data showed.

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 208 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 62,626, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 58 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 18,643.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 29 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 18,723.5.