Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to stage higher opening, tracking global markets

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note today amid positive cues from the global markets. Although, gains in domestic indices might be capped on slower economic growth concerns. India posted annual economic growth of 6.3 per cent in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5 per cent growth in the previous three months. Asian shares traded higher in early deals, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as December. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.06 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.49 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite moved 0.91 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.74 per cent. All three major US stock indexes settled sharply higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 9,010.41 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 4,056.40 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments were viewed as dovish. The rupee is tipped at around 81.20 per dollar in early trades, compared with 81.4225 in the previous session.
Mumbai-based airline Go First has inducted its 55th Airbus A320 Neo in its fleet, expanding it to 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320 Neo and 5 are A320 Ceo.
Apollo Hospitals: It approved the issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 105 crore.
Grasim Industries: Income Tax appellate tribunal quashed dividend distribution tax demand over the demerger of financial services business.
Punjab National Bank: The lender hiked MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) rates by 5 basis points (bps) across tenors, effective December 1.
MOIL: The company revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective December 1.
Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $86.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 4 cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $80.51.
Dow Jones rose 2.18 per cent to settle at 34,589.24. S&P500 index climbed 3.09 per cent to end the session at 4,079.97. Nasdaq advanced 4.41 per cent to close at 11,468.
BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 9,010.41 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 4,056.40 crore worth of shares on November 30, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 68.5 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 18,985.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had 418 points or 0.67 per cent to hit a record closing of 63,099.65 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 140 points or 0.75 per cent higher to touch a fresh closing peak of 18,758.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today