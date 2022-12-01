Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to stage higher opening, tracking global markets

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note today amid positive cues from the global markets. Although, gains in domestic indices might be capped on slower economic growth concerns. India posted annual economic growth of 6.3 per cent in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5 per cent growth in the previous three months. Asian shares traded higher in early deals, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as December. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.06 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.49 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite moved 0.91 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.74 per cent. All three major US stock indexes settled sharply higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 9,010.41 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 4,056.40 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.



Here are the share market Live Updates: