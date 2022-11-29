Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to stage lower opening tracking Wall Street

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today, taking cues from an overnight decline in Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower on Covid protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve for any clues on its future rate hiking path. However, Asian stocks rebounded as South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.35 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.63 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.44 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.58 per cent. Meanwhile, global oil benchmarks erased some losses after sliding to their lowest levels in nearly a year during previous session, aided by speculation that OPEC+ could cut production due to weakness in demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer. US crude rose 1.3 per cent to $77.24 per barrel, while Brent crude trimmed losses to close above $83 per barrel. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 936 crore equities on Monday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 87.93 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates: