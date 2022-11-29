Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to stage lower opening tracking Wall Street

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today, taking cues from an overnight decline in Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower on Covid protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve for any clues on its future rate hiking path. However, Asian stocks rebounded as South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.35 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.63 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.44 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.58 per cent. Meanwhile, global oil benchmarks erased some losses after sliding to their lowest levels in nearly a year during previous session, aided by speculation that OPEC+ could cut production due to weakness in demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer. US crude rose 1.3 per cent to $77.24 per barrel, while Brent crude trimmed losses to close above $83 per barrel. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 936 crore equities on Monday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 87.93 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sensex falls 210 points or 0.34 per cent to trade at 62,295, while Nifty edged 8 points or 0.04 per cent higher to trade at 18,571
Negative divergence in MACD has begun to weigh on prices, but an outright collapse is not the output projected by the present structure. We will go in today expecting dips first, but with expectations of consolidation once inside the 18,470-18,320 region. Penetration of the same should set up a drop towards 18,040-17,850. It would require a pullback above 18,580 early in the day to blow away negative vibes for the day.
The dollar-rupee pair is tightly caught between the 81.50-81.90 range for intraday over the past couple of sessions. Well, the annualized USD-INR premiums have fallen below a crucial 2 per cent mark for the first time in over 10 years amid the fall in the overnight cash USD-INR swap rate, thereby giving little incentive to the exporters. That apart, over Rs 5,000 crore worth IPOs may hit markets in December as investor sentiment perks up. All this could place the cap on the pair near 82.00-82.20 levels in the near to medium term. Hence, one can target to sell on every uptick given by higher prospects of the rupee moving towards 81.20-80.50 levels.
Nifty rising to a new record of 18,614 is indicative of the underlying bullishness in the market. But the global market construct is not very favourable for the rally to continue unabated. Also the high valuation in India is becoming a matter of concern. The troubles in China are a matter of concern but it is too early to judge its impact on the global economy. This is an issue that has to be watched closely. Meanwhile, domestic economic cues continue to be positive. The September quarter credit growth has risen to an impressive 17.2 per cent and the employment by listed companies has crossed the 10m mark in 2021-22. Banking stocks can remain resilient in spite of record levels. Comments and indications on the trajectory of US interest rates are more likely to impact global equity markets more than anything else.
NDTV: The media company said an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group.
Can Fin Homes: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Lupin: Company's Brazilian unit acquired rights to nine brands from Bausch Health
NBCC: The company secured work orders worth Rs 272 crore in two projects in Amrapalli group. (Read more)
BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 935.88 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 87.93 crore worth of shares on November 28, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 59.5 points or 0.32 per cent to trade at 18,669.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 211 points or 0.34 per cent to hit fresh closing high of 62,505 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 50 points or 0.27 per cent higher to settle at new closing peak of 18,563.
