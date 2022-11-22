Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; Kaynes Tech to debut today

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks started on a higher note today, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices and mixed Asian equities. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.74 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.25 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.09 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled lower. Crude oil prices slipped to their lowest level since early January on a report that Saudi Arabia was holding talks with OPEC allies to raise output. Crude clawed back some of the losses after Saudi Arabia denied the report. India as the world's third-biggest importer benefits from a fall in crude prices, as it brings down imported inflation. Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1,594 crore worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,263 crore of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Kaynes Technologies was last commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 150 over the issue price of Rs 587 a piece, suggesting a nearly 26 per cent listing pop for the stock. The Rs 857.82 crore IPO, which ran from November 10 to November 14, got 34.22 times bids. (Read more)
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,400 shares were seen advancing while 977 were declining on BSE.
Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 0.99 per cent, 0.13 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.26 per cent and small-cap edged 0.05 per cent higher.
L&T, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 0.64 per cent. In contrast, JSW Steel, TCS, HCL Tech, Divi's Lab and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top laggards.
Sensex rises 68 points or 0.11 per cent to trade at 61,212, Nifty moves 20 points or 0.11 per cent higher to trade at 18,180
Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors: "Near term base for Dollar-Rupee seems to be around 81.20 and the pair could be handled near 82.20 levels. With no major data releases scheduled for the day, the market shall likely be on a muted note."
Lupin: The company signed a MoU with Rajasthan government to reduce the prevalence and improve health outcomes for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Alwar.
Sadbhav Engineering: Vasistha Patel, CEO, and Nitin Patel, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer have tendered resignations from their positions with immediate effect. Rohit Modi has been appointed as Chief Executive with effect from November 21.
JK Paper: The company entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreements to acquire an 85 per cent stake in Horizon Packs Pvt Ltd and Securipax Packaging Pvt Ltd each.
Kirloskar Electric Company: The company's Govenahalli unit has extended the partial layoff of 36 workmen out of 148 for 60 days, with effect from November 20. All workmen laid off at the Bhudihal unit have been recalled from December 1, 2022.
Axis Bank: S&P Global Ratings upgraded the bank's long-term and short-term issuer credit rating to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. The agency also upgraded the long-term issue rating on the bank's senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
NDTV: The open offer by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises, to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the company will be launched on Tuesday and continue till December 5. The offer price is Rs 294, a discount of 23.07 per cent on the last close. (Read more)
Escorts, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB and Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,593.83 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,262.91 crore worth of shares on November 21, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 43.5 points or 0.24 per cent to trade at 18,248.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 519 points or 0.84 per cent to close at 61,145 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 148 points or 0.81 per cent lower to trade at 18,160.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today