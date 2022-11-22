Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; Kaynes Tech to debut today

9:04 AM (36 minutes ago)

Stocks to watch

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Lupin: The company signed a MoU with Rajasthan government to reduce the prevalence and improve health outcomes for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Alwar.

Sadbhav Engineering: Vasistha Patel, CEO, and Nitin Patel, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer have tendered resignations from their positions with immediate effect. Rohit Modi has been appointed as Chief Executive with effect from November 21.

JK Paper: The company entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreements to acquire an 85 per cent stake in Horizon Packs Pvt Ltd and Securipax Packaging Pvt Ltd each.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company's Govenahalli unit has extended the partial layoff of 36 workmen out of 148 for 60 days, with effect from November 20. All workmen laid off at the Bhudihal unit have been recalled from December 1, 2022.

Axis Bank: S&P Global Ratings upgraded the bank's long-term and short-term issuer credit rating to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. The agency also upgraded the long-term issue rating on the bank's senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

NDTV: The open offer by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises, to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the company will be launched on Tuesday and continue till December 5. The offer price is Rs 294, a discount of 23.07 per cent on the last close. (Read more)