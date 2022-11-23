Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; US Fed policy minutes in focus

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note on Wednesday, tracking a rise in Wall Street and mixed Asian equities. Although, the gains in the domestic indices could be limited as investors keenly awaited US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting minutes for cues on future interest rate hikes.
Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.61 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.50 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.15 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.07 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher.
Oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 698 crore of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 636 crore of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 65 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 18,352.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 274 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 61,419 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 84 points or 0.46 per cent higher to settle at 18,244.
