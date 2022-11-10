Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage a lower opening amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks may trade lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. Asian shares declined as Japan's Nikkei index slipped 1.17 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.55 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.16 per cent lower and Hang Seng Index moved 1.76 per cent down.
Overnight, all three major US stock indexes fell sharply as investors awaited US inflation data for clues about the severity of Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.
On the domestic front, Nifty components Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Eicher Motors, shoe-maker Bata India, and food delivery service provider Zomato would report quarterly numbers today.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 387 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 1,060 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
"The market is delicately poised awaiting the crucial US inflation data expected today. A lower than expected CPI number will be a trigger for a rally in markets globally. Conversely, if the inflation print is higher than expectations that can trigger a renewed risk-off in markets. So investors should watch out for this crucial data," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
He further stated, "An important event unfolding in the market now is the ending of the lock-in period of some new-age tech companies. Some of the initial investors in these famous start-ups, who invested early at low prices, may choose to exit. The consequent high volatility can provide opportunities for long-term investors. Even though it is difficult to value many of these stocks, they have a long runway of growth and the successful ones will turn out to be big wealth creators. Watch out for this opportunity."
"RBI must be closely watching the rates and could think of buying intervention as currency has corrected by almost 2.5 per cent from an all-time low of 83.25. Broadly, after the release of US CPI, domestic CPI, and trade balance, we would get clarity on the direction of the US dollar. But, overall the dollar-rupee pair should take support somewhere near 81.00 to 81.40 in the near term and rebound well towards 82 to 82.40 levels," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Axis Bank: The government would sell a 1.55 per cent stake in Axis Bank through an offer for sale.
Tata Motors: The automaker said it expects profit and cash flow to bounce back in the second half thanks to healthy demand for its Jaguar Land Rover cars and a drop in domestic steel costs.
Star Health And Allied Insurance: The company reported September-quarter profit against a loss year ago.
Petronet LNG: The gas company reported a decline in quarterly profit.
Adani Ports: The port operator acquired a 49.38 per cent stake in petroleum logistics service provider Oiltanking for Rs 1,050 crore.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 386.83 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 1,060.12 crore worth of shares on November 9, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 71.5 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 18,122.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 152 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 61,034 on Wednesday, while broader NSE Nifty had moved 46 points or 0.25 per cent lower to settle at 18,157.
