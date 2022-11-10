Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage a lower opening amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks may trade lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. Asian shares declined as Japan's Nikkei index slipped 1.17 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.55 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.16 per cent lower and Hang Seng Index moved 1.76 per cent down.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes fell sharply as investors awaited US inflation data for clues about the severity of Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

On the domestic front, Nifty components Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Eicher Motors, shoe-maker Bata India, and food delivery service provider Zomato would report quarterly numbers today.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 387 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 1,060 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Here are the share market Live Updates: