Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage gap-up opening amid positive global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks may trade higher on Friday, taking cues from the global stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained 2.75 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 2.78 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.26 per cent and Hang Seng Index zoomed 5.39 per cent.
Overnight, all three major US stock indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage advances in about two-and-a-half years as the annual consumer price index number stood below 8 per cent for the first time in eight months.
In domestic earnings, Mahindra and Mahindra, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), battery maker Exide Industries, and engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals would be among the scores of companies reporting quarterly numbers.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 36.06 crore equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold Rs 967 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures surged 314.5 points or 1.74 per cent to trade at 18,411.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 420 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 60,614 on Thursday, while broader NSE Nifty had moved 129 points or 0.71 per cent lower to settle at 18,028.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today