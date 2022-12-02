Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may start on a lower note amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today amid weak cues from the global markets. Asian shares fell, tracking an overnight decline in Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei plunged 1.55 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.95 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.15 per cent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.26 per cent. All three major US stock indexes settled lower. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net of Rs 1,565.93 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2,664.98 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

Nifty 'Put' option data: Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,800, 18,500 and 18,300 strikes with total open interest of 2,34,840, 1,83,663 and 1,09,589 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 18,800 and 18,850 strikes which added 1,77,533 and 27,028 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,600 strike, which shed 1,06,007 contracts.

Nifty 'Call' option data: Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,900, 18,850 and 19,000 strikes with total open interest of 2,32,759, 2,21,634 and 1,82,455 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,850 and 19,200 strikes which added 1,22,800 and 92,358 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,700 strike, which shed 94,945 contracts, NSE data, as on December 1 (3:30 pm), showed.

Oil edges higher: Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $87.13 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged 13 cents, or 0.16 per cent higher, to $81.35.

US stocks: Dow Jones fell 0.56 per cent to settle at 34,395.01. S&P 500 index edged 0.09 per cent lower to end the session at 4,076.57. Nasdaq inched 0.13 per cent higher to close at 11,482.45.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

FII-DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,565.93 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,664.98 crore worth of shares on December 1, provisional NSE data showed.

SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 49 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 8,926.5.

Previous close: The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 185 points or 0.29 per cent to hit a record closing of 63,284.19 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 54 points or 0.29 per cent higher to touch a fresh closing peak of 18,812.50. (Read more)