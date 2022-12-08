Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may start on lower note amid weak global cues; Dharmaj Crop Guard to list today

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to stage a slightly lower opening, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks mostly declined in early deals as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.74 per cent and South Korea's Kospi moved 0.77 per cent lower, China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, rose 1.45 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street edged lower. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net of Rs 1,241.87 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 388.85 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

Stocks to watch:

Infosys: The IT services company commenced its fourth share buyback amounting to Rs 9,300 crore. The buyback would be at a price not more than Rs 1,850 per equity share having face value of Rs 5 each.

HCL Tech: The company tied up with Intel and Mavenir to develop and deliver private 5G enterprise network solutions for communication service providers and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

ONGC: Arun Kumar Singh has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of ONGC. The company has also signed an MoU with Shell for carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Inox Wind: Promoters infused Rs 623 crore in the company and later repaid Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Ittira Davis as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of two years.

Dharmaj Crop Guard to list today

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard would make stock market debut today. The IPO, which was sold in the Rs 216-237 range, was a hit among investors, as the issue received 35.49 times bids, led largely by strong participation from HNIs and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The quota reserved for non-institutional institutional investors was subscribed 52.29 times; QIB quota was subscribed 48.21 times while the quota reserved was subscribed 21.53 times. The quota reserved for employees received 7.48 times bids.

US stocks

S&P 500 index slipped 0.19 per cent to end the session at 3,933.92. Nasdaq moved 0.51 per cent lower to close at 10,958.55. Dow Jones inched 0.004 per cent higher to settle at 33,597.92.

Stocks in F&O ban

GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,241.87 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 388.85 crore worth of shares on December 7, provisional NSE data showed.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 12 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 18,660.

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 215 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 62,411 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 82 points or 0.44 per cent down to settle at 18,561.