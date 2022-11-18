Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty trades below 18,300; M&M, Britannia, Titan among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower after an almost flat opening during Friday's deals, dragged by automobile and consumer durables stocks. Asian shares edged higher today, in contrast with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.11 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.61 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.58 per cent. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 618 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 449 crore of shares, provisional data on the National Stock Exchange showed.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Nykaa's one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders got expired last week on Thursday. The stock also turned ex-bonus and since then, it is seeing heavy turnover. The scrip rose 5.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 196.65 on BSE. (Read more)
The overall market breadth stood slightly higher as 1,511 shares were seen advancing while 1,434 were declining on BSE.
12 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.76 per cent, 0.49 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.59 per cent.
Sensex falls 159 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 61,591, Nifty moves 55 points or 0.30 per cent lower to trade at 18,289; M&M, Britannia, Titan, Grasim, Coal India among top drags
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly negative as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.10 per cent and small-cap fell 0.12 per cent.
M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Grasim Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.42 per cent. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Divi's Lab were among the top gainers.
Sensex slips 18 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 61,733, Nifty moves 18 points or 0.10 per cent lower to trade at 18,326
Metropolis Healthcare: The company said the income tax (I-T) department was conducting a search at its premises.
Life Insurance Corp: LIC cut its stake in Bajaj Auto to 5.200 per cent from 7.203 per cent.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: The company said it entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country in the next two to three years.
Ahluwalia Contracts: The company won two contracts totalling Rs 530 crore.
Vedanta: The company's board will meet on November 22 to consider and approve its third interim dividend for the current financial year.
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 618.37 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 449.22 crore worth of shares on November 17, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 7 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 18,375.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 230 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 61,751 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 66 points or 0.36 per cent lower to settle at 18,344.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today