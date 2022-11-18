Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty trades below 18,300; M&M, Britannia, Titan among top drags

9:50 AM (44 minutes ago)

Metropolis Healthcare: The company said the income tax (I-T) department was conducting a search at its premises.

Life Insurance Corp: LIC cut its stake in Bajaj Auto to 5.200 per cent from 7.203 per cent.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: The company said it entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country in the next two to three years.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The company won two contracts totalling Rs 530 crore.

Vedanta: The company's board will meet on November 22 to consider and approve its third interim dividend for the current financial year.